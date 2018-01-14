medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

tissue-Based Soft Robot may Promote Bio-Inspired Robotics

by Bidita Debnath on  January 14, 2018 at 11:55 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Robots are rapidly transforming the way we live and work. Scientists have developed a tissue-based soft robot that mimics the biomechanics of a stingray, a finding that could lead to advances in bio-inspired robotics, regenerative medicine and medical diagnostics.
tissue-Based Soft Robot may Promote Bio-Inspired Robotics
tissue-Based Soft Robot may Promote Bio-Inspired Robotics

The 10-millimetre-long robot is made up of four layers: Tissue composed of live heart cells, two distinct types of specialised biomaterials for structural support, and flexible electrodes.

The robotic stingray is also able to "flap" its fins when the electrodes contract the heart cells on the biomaterial scaffold.

"The development of such bioinspired systems could enable future robotics that contain both biological tissues and electronic systems," said lead author Ali Khademhosseini, bioengineering professor at the University of California - Los Angeles.

"This advancement could be used for medical therapies such as personalised tissue patches to strengthen cardiac muscle tissue for heart attack patients," Khademhosseini added, in the paper that was published in the journal Advanced Materials.

Stingrays have a simple, flattened body shape and side fins that start at the head and ends at the base of their tail, making them the ideal to model for bio-electromechanical systems on, the researchers said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Multi-Sensor Smart Skin Could Have Important Applications in Medicine, Robotics

Multi-Sensor Smart Skin Could Have Important Applications in Medicine, Robotics

Researchers have created multi-sensor artificial skin that's capable of sensing pressure, temperature, humidity, proximity, pH, and air flow.

Prototype Arm Inspired by An Octopus Could be the Next in Soft Robotics

Prototype Arm Inspired by An Octopus Could be the Next in Soft Robotics

This slender remote-controlled gadget can extend and bend and be either soft or rigid, the goal being to enable surgery in the abdomen and other cramped parts of the body.

Johnson & Johnson Collaborates With Google on Surgical Robotics

Johnson & Johnson Collaborates With Google on Surgical Robotics

The two companies will develop new robotic tools and capabilities for surgeons and operating room professionals.

Asia-Pacific's First Center for Excellence in Robotics in Medical Sector Inaugurated in Kerala, India

Asia-Pacific's First Center for Excellence in Robotics in Medical Sector Inaugurated in Kerala, India

Asia-Pacific's first Center for Excellence in Robotics in medical sector was formally inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Monday.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cushing Syndrome

Cushing Syndrome

Cushing syndrome is a collection of symptoms caused due to excessive amount of cortisol in the body ...

 CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient's T-lymphocytes are genetically ...

 Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...