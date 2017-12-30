Social Networking in Older Age May Help Maintain Memory

Font : A- A+



There is an association between social relationships and cognitive function. Social relationship and social network may be a key to cognitively healthy older adults, reports a recent paper on US Chinese older adults which is published by Gerontology.

Social Networking in Older Age May Help Maintain Memory



In the US, age-related cognitive impairment affects 17%-34% of community-dwelling older adults. With growing concern about older adults and their cognitive health as they age, there is a growing interest in how we may be able to improve cognitive performance in later life.



‘Social relationships and cognitive functioning plays important role in determining functional abilities, quality of life and independence in older adults.’



Social relationships play a significant role in cognitive function in later life. Building age-friendly communities may enable older adults to actively participate in community activities to build more connections and facilitate cognitive function. With respect to Chinese older immigrants, health-care professionals should be aware of the impact of social network changes on their cognitive function, and take culturally relevant approach to help them rebuild and strengthen their social relationships in the US.



"Research shows social behavior has effects on individuals' health. Social behaviors are more modifiable compared to genetic factors," Dr. Dong says. "We may help maintain or improve seniors' cognitive function through strengthening their social relations."



Source: Newswise In the US, age-related cognitive impairment affects 17%-34% of community-dwelling older adults. With growing concern about older adults and their cognitive health as they age, there is a growing interest in how we may be able to improve cognitive performance in later life.Social network has multiple dimensions, including the quantity, structure and quality of social relationships. Drs. XinQi Dong and MengTing Li found that certain factors like more members in a social network, higher contact frequency, more kinds of relations (e.g. kin, friend, and co-worker), and higher emotional closeness can facilitate cognitive function in Chinese older immigrants. They also found these social network factors may have different impacts on types of memory, such as short- and long-term memory. This paper utilizes data from the Population Study of Chinese Elderly (PINE), which started from 2011 and interviewed over 3000 Chinese older adults living in the greater Chicago area.Social relationships play a significant role in cognitive function in later life. Building age-friendly communities may enable older adults to actively participate in community activities to build more connections and facilitate cognitive function. With respect to Chinese older immigrants, health-care professionals should be aware of the impact of social network changes on their cognitive function, and take culturally relevant approach to help them rebuild and strengthen their social relationships in the US."Research shows social behavior has effects on individuals' health. Social behaviors are more modifiable compared to genetic factors," Dr. Dong says. "We may help maintain or improve seniors' cognitive function through strengthening their social relations."Source: Newswise

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: