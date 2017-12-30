medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Social Networking in Older Age May Help Maintain Memory

by Bidita Debnath on  December 30, 2017 at 11:50 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

There is an association between social relationships and cognitive function. Social relationship and social network may be a key to cognitively healthy older adults, reports a recent paper on US Chinese older adults which is published by Gerontology.
Social Networking in Older Age May Help Maintain Memory
Social Networking in Older Age May Help Maintain Memory

In the US, age-related cognitive impairment affects 17%-34% of community-dwelling older adults. With growing concern about older adults and their cognitive health as they age, there is a growing interest in how we may be able to improve cognitive performance in later life.

Social network has multiple dimensions, including the quantity, structure and quality of social relationships. Drs. XinQi Dong and MengTing Li found that certain factors like more members in a social network, higher contact frequency, more kinds of relations (e.g. kin, friend, and co-worker), and higher emotional closeness can facilitate cognitive function in Chinese older immigrants. They also found these social network factors may have different impacts on types of memory, such as short- and long-term memory. This paper utilizes data from the Population Study of Chinese Elderly (PINE), which started from 2011 and interviewed over 3000 Chinese older adults living in the greater Chicago area.

Social relationships play a significant role in cognitive function in later life. Building age-friendly communities may enable older adults to actively participate in community activities to build more connections and facilitate cognitive function. With respect to Chinese older immigrants, health-care professionals should be aware of the impact of social network changes on their cognitive function, and take culturally relevant approach to help them rebuild and strengthen their social relationships in the US.

"Research shows social behavior has effects on individuals' health. Social behaviors are more modifiable compared to genetic factors," Dr. Dong says. "We may help maintain or improve seniors' cognitive function through strengthening their social relations."

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Immune Cells Have A Memory Of Earlier Infections, Diseases

Immune Cells Have A Memory Of Earlier Infections, Diseases

Memory T cells help the body remember what infections or vaccines someone has been exposed to.

Mystery of Human Long-term Immune Memory Uncovered

Mystery of Human Long-term Immune Memory Uncovered

The mystery behind the origin and longevity of human immune cells called memory T cells generated after an acute infection revealed.

Higher Physical Endurance and Better Cognitive Function Associated With Working Memory

Higher Physical Endurance and Better Cognitive Function Associated With Working Memory

Binge drinking and regular smoking, are associated with less cohesive working memory networks

Reading Aloud Helps to Get Words into Long-Term Memory

Reading Aloud Helps to Get Words into Long-Term Memory

Is your child unable to memorise his or her lessons in school? Ask them to read it out loud. Dual action of speaking and hearing oneself impacts memory.

7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power

7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power

Do you want to sharpen the way your brain works? Try writing by hand to sharpen your mind and increase your focus.

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Foods to Improve Memory Power

Foods to Improve Memory Power

Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. Eat foods that have numerous health benefits for keeping your brain healthy.

Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things

Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things

If you think about how to train the brain, then you may also think if there are ways to improve memory. There are easy and quick ways to improve memory and effectively recall information.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory Foods to Improve Memory Power Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things 7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 12 Health Benefits of Jujube Fruit

Top 12 Health Benefits of Jujube Fruit

Jujube fruit- An excellent agent with numerous health-promoting benefits.

 Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

New Year resolutions are usually not complete without losing weight on the list. Here are simple ...

 Top 15 Interesting Facts About Contraceptives

Top 15 Interesting Facts About Contraceptives

Proper family planning methods can help couples and women have the desired number of children, by ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...