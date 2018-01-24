medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Smart Baby Pillows Prevent Flat Head Syndrome

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  January 24, 2018 at 12:50 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mild cases of flat head syndrome can be prevented by smart baby pillows developed Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology. Constant pressure on a particular part of babies' malleable skulls can lead to positional flattening or molding of the head. This innovative device can prevent the babies from developing an asymmetrical skull shape.
Smart Baby Pillows Prevent Flat Head Syndrome
Smart Baby Pillows Prevent Flat Head Syndrome

The device has also recently won a gold award at the 'Science and Technology-based Business Idea Contest', jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Commercializations Promotion Agency for R&D Outcomes, and the Asan Nanum Foundation. The winning team consists of the following members: Tae Hun Chung and Dong-Cheol Lim in the School of Materials Science and Engineering and HyeWon Cho in the School of Life Sciences.

Flat head syndrome is the term, given when a child's head is asymmetrical and flattened on one side more than the other. Although this does not harm brain development nor cause any lasting appearance problems, simple practices, like placing them in different positions over the course of each day, can easily prevent a baby from developing an asymmetrical skull shape.

"We came up with the idea to help new parents who are in drastic need of sleep," the students claim. "We wanted to help them relax and rest at least when their babies are asleep."

The new smart baby pillow is designed to help induce the correct sleeping posture, thereby preventing babies from developing flat head syndrome. This new device features an embedded air volume control system, as well as the image-based soft tactile sensor, developed by the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH). Besides, this sensor was one of ten technologies presented in the competition, previously.

"A soft tactile sensor has been applied to monitor the position of a newborn's head in real time," says Tae Hun Chung in the School of Materials Science and Engineering. "We have also added a system that automatically controls the volume of air in the pillow for a perfectly symmetrical skull. This saves the trouble of attempting to change a newborn's head in different positions every 1 to 2 hours."

The team plans to commercialize the product and later expand into the medical device market. The engineers behind this smart baby pillow expect that their product will be in great demand for both medical and cosmetic aspects, as it can drastically reduce the risk of cot death, as well as unusual facial asymmetry. By securing a financial aid from the Commercializations Promotion Agency for R&D Outcomes, they plans to build a prototype in the first half of this year.

"The device itself would certainly be a great help for those stressed-out parents," says HyeWon Cho in the School of Life Sciences. "By allowing mothers to have some relaxation time, it can also help prevent or treat symtoms of postnatal depression and anxiety."

Behind their success is the UNIST Strategic Consulting Association (UNISCA). Consisting of both undergraduate and graduate students, UNISCA is the strategic consulting association at UNIST, focusing on providing a business's successful and solid plans.

"UNISCA has given me the tools necessary to successfully commercialize and launch a technology into markets," says Tae Hun Chung in the School of Materials Science and Engineering.

Organized by the Commercializations Promotion Agency for R&D Outcomes, the event aims to leverage and extend the potential application of advanced technologies to more users.

In the competition, participants were offered to explore a total of 10 leading-edge nanotechnologies, previously presented by public research institutions. Students were, then, asked to explore the potential uses, current practices, and future directions of those technologies that scientists may have overlooked. The competition was attended by 40 teams from 20 universities throughout the nation.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Plagiocephaly

Plagiocephaly

Plagiocephaly is a common craniofacial condition seen in babies characterized by an asymmetrical flattening of one side of the skull.

Iron Supplements to Stabilize Behavior of Low-birth-weight Babies

Iron Supplements to Stabilize Behavior of Low-birth-weight Babies

Iron supplements can prevent behavioral problems at school age. Low birth-weight is linked to iron deficiency which results in impaired neurological development

Novel Sensor Device can Help Monitor Babies' Health

Novel Sensor Device can Help Monitor Babies' Health

Scientists have developed new wearable graphene-based sensor device which can detect heart and breathing abnormalities in babies.

Top Sleep Solutions for Babies

Top Sleep Solutions for Babies

Get your baby to sleep through the night and learn about some useful baby sleep solutions and tips to address the problem of interrupted and poor quality sleep.

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Neonatal abstinence syndrome is a condition where newborn babies experience withdrawal symptoms due to use of addictive illicit or prescription drugs such as narcotics.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Plagiocephaly 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that affects multiple organs like the ...

 Hib Vaccine

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused ...

 Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a chronic low mood and self-esteem affecting ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...