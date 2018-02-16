medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Menīs Health News

Single Dads Could be at a Greater Risk of Early Death

by Rishika Gupta on  February 16, 2018 at 6:41 PM Menīs Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Single fathers could be at an increased risk of dying early when compared to single women and partnered parents as a whole, finds a new study. Certain unhealthy lifestyle choices and stress-related activities can double their risk of premature death. The findings of this are published in the The Lancet Public Health journal.
Single Dads Could be at a Greater Risk of Early Death
Single Dads Could be at a Greater Risk of Early Death

It is because solo fathers tended to be older, had higher cancer rates, and were more prone to heart disease.

"Our research highlights that single fathers have higher mortality, and demonstrates the need for public health policies to help identify and support these men," said lead author Maria Chiu, researcher at the University of Toronto in Canada.

"We did find that single fathers tended to have unhealthier lifestyles, which could include poor diet, lack of exercise, or excessive drinking," Chiu added.

For the study, the team tracked 40,500 people across Canada over 11 years.

The subjects -- including 4,590 single moms and 871 single dads -- were, on average, in their early 40s when the study began. Nearly 700 died by the end of the monitoring period
.

The team found that men parenting on their own are more likely to be separated, divorced or widowed than single mothers, a larger proportion of whom raise babies conceived outside of any relationship.

Having experienced a breakup is another risk factor for mental ill health, the researchers said.

"These results show that single fathers might be a particularly vulnerable group," said Rachel Simpson, an epidemiologist at the University of Oxford.

According to a report, provided by the United Nations Populations Division, single parent households have become more common across the developed world and even higher in many low-income nations.

"Of the world's 2.3 billion children, 14 per cent - or 320 million - are living in a single parent household," the report showed.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Dating, Sexual Activity Among Single Parents of Young Children in US: New Insight

Dating, Sexual Activity Among Single Parents of Young Children in US: New Insight

Single parents of children younger than 5 go out on a date and are sexually active as often as singles without children - and more so than single parents of older children, Kinsey Institute study reveals.

Study Finds Single Parents Have Obese Kids

Study Finds Single Parents Have Obese Kids

New finding reveals that kids who are raised by single parents are far more likely to get fat.

Single Parents, Gay Men Face Rental Housing Discrimination

Single Parents, Gay Men Face Rental Housing Discrimination

Single parents and male gay couples face significant discrimination in the Metro Vancouver rental housing market, compared to straight couples.

Single Mothers More Likely to Live in Poverty Than Single Fathers

Single Mothers More Likely to Live in Poverty Than Single Fathers

Single fathers are more likely to become single parents as the result of a divorce; single mothers are more likely never to have been married.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More News on:

Death Facts Bereavement Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Unripe green papaya fruit is a rich source of important nutrients including vitamins, proteins, & ...

 Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie obsession or selfitis, an obsessive, uncontrollable urge to post self-taken photographs on ...

 Paranoia

Paranoia

Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...