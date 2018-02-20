medindia
Simple, Easy Ways to Combat Dry Skin

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 20, 2018 at 1:09 AM Lifestyle News
Dry skin (Xerosis), a mild skin condition, can be treated with home remedies that include oils, diet, and moisturisers. Reshma Vishnani, Consultant Dermatologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, and Raj Parikh, dermatologist and skin expert at Aveeno India, have listed ways of combating dry skin:
While there are tons of natural options available, one easy and safe option is using oatmeal as it has an enhanced ability to lock-in moisture and relieve dry, itchy and irritated skin. Natural skincare does not only make you look good, but also provides you with lasting radiance that makes you feel healthier and beautiful from within.

Always use a moisturiser which is non-greasy and non-comedogenic.

Applying a moisturiser immediately after a bath on damp skin is one of the best habits you could form for a healthy skin.

Avoid moisturisers with heavy fragrance that could aggravate any underlying dermatitis.

Source: IANS

Loading...