A proper skincare regime is important before beauty sleep, say experts. Use a highly restorative night cream, which will help moisturize and protect your skin while you take rest, reveal experts.

Simple, Easy Tips for a Great Night-time Skincare Regime

‘Night-time routine can affect how your skin looks the next day. Regular skin cleansing using aloe vera and moisturizing the skin with honey will protect your skin while resting.’

Swati Kapoor, Co-Founder of SoulTree, Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, and Pallavi Mehra, Marketing Manager at VanityCask, have shared tips:Regular skin cleansing at night is critical to maintaining a healthy skin. A clean and dirt-free face helps keep pores open and aids the skin to breathe better. Restore the skin's natural balance by using cleansers made with Ayurvedic ingredients such as aloe vera, turmeric, honey that leave the skin clean, hydrated and nourished.Moisturizing should be an essential step in your night skincare regime. It helps in repairing your skin, keeping it soft and prevents it from sagging. Apply a cream that has natural and nourishing ingredients like kokum butter and honey, especially for hands and feet before going to sleep at night.The area under the eyes is the first to show signs of ageing. Apply an under-eye gel every night before going to bed to reduce puffiness, wrinkles and dark circles under the eyes.An effective lip balm keeps moisture in and protects lips from dryness and cracking. Pick a lip balm that is made with natural ingredients such as ghee and almond oil, that will help heal, condition and keep your lips soft and supple.make your skin tone look uneven. Avocado and almonds are not only good for your health but for your eyes too, apply their oils and wake up with puffy-less eyes and reduced dark circle; with regular application, say bye-bye to them.A silk night suit is an excellent choice but a silk pillowcase will be even better. Silk is easier on your face and your hair, as it reduces split ends and gives you a crease-free face in the morning.One mistake most people make is sleeping with their make-up on. Not only is it unhealthy for your skin but there is a big chance that it might lead to breakouts and skin dehydration. It is extremely essential to remove your make-up before sleeping for a rejuvenated skin.After you are done with cleansing and toning, use a light moisturizer for nourishment, then use nourishing serum and a night cream post that. For night, you need products with more nourishing ingredient and no SPF involved.Beauty is not only about your face. It is achieved when the entire body feels great. Give your hands and feet the care they deserve by moisturizing them before hitting the bed. Nourishment is essential for a happy and healthy body.Source: IANS