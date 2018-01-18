medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Simple Cell Carry 42 Million Protein Molecules

by Bidita Debnath on  January 18, 2018 at 11:28 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

After years of extensive data analysis and study about yeast cell protein abundance, scientists from the University of Toronto's Donnelly Centre for Cellular and Biomolecular Research found that there are some 42 million protein molecules in a simple cell.
Simple Cell Carry 42 Million Protein Molecules
Simple Cell Carry 42 Million Protein Molecules

The work was led by Biochemistry Professor, Grant Brown, and carried out in collaboration with Anastasia Baryshnikova - a University of Toronto alum and now Principal Investigator at Calico, a California biotechnology company that focuses on ageing.

Many diseases are caused by an excess or lack of a certain protein, therefore the more we know about how protein abundance is controlled, the more likely we'll be able to fix it when it goes awry.

Proteins make up our cells and do most of the work in them. They bring genetic code to life because the recipes for building proteins are stored within the genes' DNA code.

"It was hard to conceptualise how many proteins there are in the cell because the data was reported on drastically different scales," said Brandon Ho, graduate student in the Brown lab who did most of the work on the project.

"This study will be of great value to the entire yeast community and beyond," said Robert Nash, Senior Biocurator of the Saccharomyces Genome Database that will make the data available to researchers worldwide. He also added that by presenting protein abundance "in a common and intuitive format, the Brown lab has provided other researchers with the opportunity to re-examine this data and thereby facilitate study-to-study comparisons and hypothesis generation."

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Two Tau Proteins That Aggravate Alzheimer's Disease Identified

Two Tau Proteins That Aggravate Alzheimer's Disease Identified

Individual Tau proteins interact with and disrupt the cell membrane of neurons.

Mutated Breast Cancer Proteins Can Regain Tumor-Fighting Structure

Mutated Breast Cancer Proteins Can Regain Tumor-Fighting Structure

Triple negative breast cancer is often linked to inherited mutations in the BRCA1 gene.

Malarial Proteins may Improve Antimalarial Drugs

Malarial Proteins may Improve Antimalarial Drugs

Study sheds light on two important proteins, plasmepsin IX and X, without which malarial parasite cannot invade and exit red blood cells.

Family of Proteins Involved in Brain's Connectivity are Controlled by Multiple Checkpoints

Family of Proteins Involved in Brain's Connectivity are Controlled by Multiple Checkpoints

Complex chemical changes that trigger synaptic plasticity, a process which tunes the strength of this information flow across the synapses, and underpins our learning and memory.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

The Basics of Baby Food

The Basics of Baby Food

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Magical Millets for Your Health The Basics of Baby Food Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know

Abortion pills are used in the first trimester to terminate pregnancy. Women should be aware of ...

 Top 15 Health Benefits of Tea Tree Oil (Melaleuca Oil)

Top 15 Health Benefits of Tea Tree Oil (Melaleuca Oil)

Tea tree oil is an essential oil derived from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia plant and ...

 Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian tube cancer is a form of gynecologic cancer arising in the fallopian tubes, which are ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...