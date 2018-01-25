medindia
Side-effects of Herbal Products That Contain Drugs Revealed

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  January 25, 2018 at 7:27 PM Drug News
Products commonly known as herbal products often have drug contents which can result in harmful herb-drug interactions (HDI).
Side-effects of Herbal Products That Contain Drugs Revealed

A number of herbal products may affect the properties of prescription drugs, leading to alterations in the drugs' effectiveness as well as potentially dangerous side effects.

The British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology analysis included 49 case reports and two observational studies with 15 cases of adverse drug reactions. The majority of patients were diagnosed with cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and kidney transplants and were receiving mostly warfarin, alkylating agents, and cyclosporine, respectively.

Investigators noted that patients taking warfarin and/or statins for the treatment of cardiovascular complications reported significant interactions after taking herbal products including sage, flaxseed, St. John's wort, cranberry, goji juice, green tea, and chamomilla.

The research is warranted to increase patient awareness of the potential interaction between herbs and prescribed medicines and their consequences to curb herb-drug interactions (HDI) as a potential health problem.

