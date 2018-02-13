medindia
Shorter Fitness Test can Accurately Predict Mortality Risk

by Megha Ramaviswanathan on  February 13, 2018 at 10:40 AM Research News
Short, five minute treadmill test can predict the mortality risk same as the maximal fitness test that was earlier a reliable method in predicting the risks of premature deaths, finds a scientist Louise de Lannoy of Queen's University. The risk does not include other traditional risk factors like age, blood pressure, smoking status, diabetes, cholesterol, and family history. The study is published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
Overwhelming evidence has shown a maximal fitness test is a reliable way to determine the risk of mortality. This established test, performed on a treadmill where the maximum incline is steadily increased until the participant cannot continue, isn't commonly used in clinical settings as it's time-intensive and uncomfortable for the patient.

Ms. de Lannoy's findings show a shorter treadmill test, called a submaximal fitness test, predicts the risk of premature death similarly to the maximal test. This is an important finding as it provides the clinician with options for assessing the health and risk of their patient.

"This study shows that the risk association with submaximal fitness is similar to that of maximal fitness, which suggests that the submaximal fitness test, which requires less than one-third the time of a maximal fitness test and does not require the patient to reach maximal exertion, is a pragmatic alternative to maximal fitness tests for assessing mortality risk in clinical settings," explains Ms. de Lannoy. "Finally, submaximal fitness predicted mortality risk above and beyond traditional risk factors, therefore this test provides information that influences and enhances patient management."

To determine the results, the research team used data from a large study of 6,106 men and women, followed from 1974-2002 to look at change in submaximal test performance over time and its relationship to risk of premature death.



Source: Eurekalert

