Sex Ratio Drops Among States in India, Government Suspects Abortion

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  February 20, 2018 at 1:02 PM Indian Health News
The Government of India, under NITI Aayog, has released the latest statistics on Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) for twenty-one larger states in India.
Sex Ratio Drops Among States in India, Government Suspects Abortion

According to the report, Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) dips in seventeen of the large states in India between the years 2012 to 2014 and 2013 to 2015.

Gujarat tops the list and records a drop of 53 points in Sex Ratio at Birth. This is followed by Haryana where it drops by 35 points. Rajasthan and Uttarakhand record a drop by 32 and 27 points respectively.

With the alarming imbalance, Gujarat now has a Sex Ratio at Birth of 854 females per 1,000 males.

Haryana has the lowest Sex Ratio at Birth in India and records 831 females born for every 1,000 male live births between 2013 - 2015.

Government suspicious of sex-selective abortion
In its report, the government of India highlights a need for States to effectively implement the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 and take appropriate measures to promote the value of the girl child.

In the meantime, a rise is seen in Sex Ratio at Birth in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Punjab records an improvement by 29 points; which is the highest improvement recorded among large states in India.

Despite a fall by 7 points, Kerala continues to have the highest Sex Ratio at Birth in India with 967 females born for every 1,000 male live births.

Sex Ratio at Birth is the number of girls born for every 1000 boys born during a specific year. It is an important indicator and reflects the extent to which there is reduction in the number of girl children born by sex-selective abortions.

