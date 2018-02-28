medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Serotonin Syndrome in Patients Using Triptans With Antidepressants

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  February 28, 2018 at 6:30 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Simultaneous use of triptans for migraine with antidepressants may result in only a low risk of developing serotonin syndrome, according to recent research at the University of Florida.
Serotonin Syndrome in Patients Using Triptans With Antidepressants
Serotonin Syndrome in Patients Using Triptans With Antidepressants

The study suggests that an advisory from the U.S. Food and Administration on that risk should be reconsidered.

Why The Research Is Interesting: The FDA issued an advisory in 2006 about the risk of serotonin syndrome associated with concomitant use (at the same time) of triptan antimigraine drugs and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRIs) or selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRIs) antidepressants. The severity of serotonin syndrome can vary, with symptoms including rapid heart rate, unstable blood pressure, vomiting and diarrhea, but the condition also can be fatal. Depression and migraine are disabling conditions that frequently occur together but the risk of serotonin syndrome in patients prescribed both antidepressants and triptans is unknown.

Who and When: 19,017 patients prescribed both triptans and antidepressants in the greater Boston area from 2001 through 2014 based on electronic health record data.

What (Study Measures):  Prescriptions for both triptan and antidepressants (exposure); incidence (rate of new cases) of serotonin syndrome.

How (Study Design): This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and cannot control for all the natural differences that could explain the study results.

Results: Estimates suggest the incidence of serotonin syndrome was 0 to 4 cases per 10,000 person years (a unit of time for different people observed over different periods of time); the proportion of patients with triptan and antidepressant prescriptions was stable during the study and ranged from 21 percent to 29 percent.

Study Limitations: The quality of medical documentation can vary and it is possible clinicians who did not recognize serotonin syndrome might have used other diagnostic codes.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy

Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy

Depression is common during pregnancy and antidepressants are usually prescribed to overcome it. Is it safe to take these drugs while pregnant?

Premenstrual Syndrome

Premenstrual Syndrome

Premenstrual syndrome or PMS is a medical condition characterized by a range of physical and emotional symptoms before onset of menstruation.

Drugs Causing Weight Gain

Drugs Causing Weight Gain

Medications are among the lesser-known yet common causes of weight gain. Switching over to a lesser weight-promoting alternative can help to solve the issue of weight gain with medications.

Food and Mood

Food and Mood

People are more alert when their brains are producing the neurotransmitters dopamine and norepinephrine, while serotonin production in the brain has been associated with a more calming effect.

Carcinoid Tumors

Carcinoid Tumors

Carcinoid tumors is a benign tumor that results in carcinoid syndrome. Only 8 to 10% of all carcinoid tumors are associated with the carcinoid syndrome.

Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia (FM) is a chronic health condition charecterized by widespread pain and stiffness in the muscles, joints and tendons. It is considered to be a co-morbid disorder.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Fibromyalgia Carcinoid Tumors Antidepressants Food and Mood Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fruit Waxing

Fruit Waxing

Fruit waxing is a process of coating fruits with an artificial or edible wax to improve their shelf ...

 Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator is a quick online test to see if you have color vision deficiency or ...

 Work-related Injuries

Work-related Injuries

Find out causes, symptoms and how to prevent work-related injury. Work-related injury or illness ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...