Secret to Why Insulin Secretion is Reduced in Diabetes Found

Font : A- A+



Insulin secretion into the body is obstructed in type-2 diabetes, research at the Uppsala University finds.

Secret to Why Insulin Secretion is Reduced in Diabetes Found



The main problem in type-2 diabetes is insufficient secretion of the blood glucose-lowering hormone insulin, which is produced by beta-cells within the pancreas and secreted into the bloodstream after a meal.



‘This cutting-edge research finds that the secretion of insulin into the body is obstructed in type-2 diabetes. The obstruction occurs within a mechanism where glucose regulates the secretion of insulin. This mechanism is absent in type-2 diabetes.’ Type 2 diabetes is a major public health issue with globally more than 400 million individuals affected. Both lifestyle and hereditary components contribute to the disease.



A team led by Sebastian Barg at Uppsala University has now discovered that this is due to a defect that slows down the traffic of insulin packages out of the beta-cell. Insulin is released when small insulin-containing vesicles fuse with the cell membrane, which ejects the hormone into the bloodstream. For this to happen, each of the vesicles must first attach to the cell membrane and allow its secretion machinery to be assembled.



By comparing beta-cells from healthy and type 2 diabetic individuals, the researchers found that the problem lies in the attachment of the insulin vesicles to the cell membrane.



In diabetic beta-cells, arrival of new vesicles at the cell membrane is dramatically slowed, which is likely due to a reduction in several of the proteins responsible for their attachment at the cell membrane. As a consequence, new insulin vesicles cannot assemble their secretion machinery and the amount of insulin that reaches the body is insufficient.



The hope is now that the report can guide the development of new treatments for type-2 diabetes.



Source: Eurekalert , which is produced by beta-cells within the pancreas and secreted into the bloodstream after a meal.Type 2 diabetes is a major public health issue with globally more than 400 million individuals affected. Both lifestyle and hereditary components contribute to the disease.A team led by Sebastian Barg at Uppsala University has now discovered that. Insulin is released when small insulin-containing vesicles fuse with the cell membrane, which ejects the hormone into the bloodstream. For this to happen, each of the vesicles must first attach to the cell membrane and allow its secretion machinery to be assembled.By comparing beta-cells from healthy and type 2 diabetic individuals, the researchers found thatIn diabetic beta-cells, arrival of new vesicles at the cell membrane is dramatically slowed, which is likely due to a reduction in several of the proteins responsible for their attachment at the cell membrane. As a consequence,The hope is now that the report can guide the development of new treatments for type-2 diabetes.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: