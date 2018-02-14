medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Insurance News

Sania Becomes the First Customer of Max Bupa's GoActive

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 14, 2018 at 11:44 AM Health Insurance News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sania Mirza, the former doubles World No.1 tennis star, highlighted the benefits of investing in insurance after becoming the first customer of India's leading health insurance company Max Bupa's GoActive.
Sania Becomes the First Customer of Max Bupa's GoActive
Sania Becomes the First Customer of Max Bupa's GoActive

"We have all heard multiple instances of lifestyle diseases plaguing not just the old, but also the young and fit. So being financially fit by investing in the right health insurance plan is as important as being physically fit for every Indian," Sania said here.

"For me, personally, Max Bupa GoActive works because it can take care of my everyday health needs on the go and gives me someone to track my health even when I forget. It also rewards starting young in multiple ways through its AdvantAGE feature, which gives India a big reason to start early and make health insurance their first investment," she added.

Also present on the occasion was NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who conceded that the country has a huge shortage of doctors, especially in the rural areas for which the government is mulling to transform the district hospitals to medical colleges.

"We are bringing in institutional changes to the Medical Council of India so that we can have a vast number of doctors in the country," he said in his address.

Talking about the GoActive plan unveiled by Max Bupa, Kant said it is the need of the hour in India for healthcare policies as out of pocket expenses for medical care are "very very high".

GoActive is a holistic health insurance plan that has been designed to give customers 360 degree coverage for their daily health needs including inpatient hospitalisation and on-the-go access to OPD, diagnostics, personalised health coaching, second medical opinion, behavioural counselling and much more.

Highlighting the key benefits of the GoActive Health Insurance Plan, Ashish Mehrotra, MD and CEO, Max Bupa said: "Our aim with the GoActive Health Insurance Plan is to bridge this gap and bring more and more people into the ambit of health insurance."



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Health Insurance Scheme Will be Implemented This Year: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Health Insurance Scheme Will be Implemented This Year: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Ayushman Bharat health scheme - the health insurance plan that aims to cover 10 crore poor and vulnerable families in India will be implemented by end of 2018.

Haryana Government to Bring Health Insurance Scheme for All

Haryana Government to Bring Health Insurance Scheme for All

The Haryana government is contemplating to implement an insurance scheme in the health sector for the people, said Haryana Chief Minister.

Health Insurance Aids in Treatment for Cystic Fibrosis

Health Insurance Aids in Treatment for Cystic Fibrosis

Improved access to medical care under the Medicaid Children's Health Insurance Program has an impact on the recovery from cystic fibrosis.

Health Insurance Coverage linked To Chances Of Survival In Colorectal Cancer

Health Insurance Coverage linked To Chances Of Survival In Colorectal Cancer

Mortality due to colorectal cancer is higher in blacks and it is closely related to health insurance coverage.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 Top 11 Latest Facts & Figures on Heart Attacks

Top 11 Latest Facts & Figures on Heart Attacks

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Our daily habits can cause premature wrinkling, loss of suppleness and pigmentation of skin. These ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...