Sania Becomes the First Customer of Max Bupa's GoActive

Sania Mirza, the former doubles World No.1 tennis star, highlighted the benefits of investing in insurance after becoming the first customer of India's leading health insurance company Max Bupa's GoActive.

‘GoActive is a holistic health insurance plan that covers inpatient hospitalisation and on-the-go access to OPD, diagnostics, personalised health coaching, second medical opinion and behavioural counselling.’

"We have all heard multiple instances of lifestyle diseases plaguing not just the old, but also the young and fit. So being financially fit by investing in the right health insurance plan is as important as being physically fit for every Indian," Sania said here."For me, personally, Max Bupa GoActive works because it can take care of my everyday health needs on the go and gives me someone to track my health even when I forget. It also rewards starting young in multiple ways through its AdvantAGE feature, which gives India a big reason to start early and make health insurance their first investment," she added.Also present on the occasion was NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who conceded that the country has a huge shortage of doctors, especially in the rural areas for which the government is mulling to transform the district hospitals to medical colleges."We are bringing in institutional changes to the Medical Council of India so that we can have a vast number of doctors in the country," he said in his address.Talking about the GoActive plan unveiled by Max Bupa, Kant said it is the need of the hour in India for healthcare policies as out of pocket expenses for medical care are "very very high".GoActive is a holistic health insurance plan that has been designed to give customers 360 degree coverage for their daily health needs including inpatient hospitalisation and on-the-go access to OPD, diagnostics, personalised health coaching, second medical opinion, behavioural counselling and much more.Highlighting the key benefits of the GoActive Health Insurance Plan, Ashish Mehrotra, MD and CEO, Max Bupa said: "Our aim with the GoActive Health Insurance Plan is to bridge this gap and bring more and more people into the ambit of health insurance."Source: IANS