medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Running: A Cost-Effective Stress Buster Improves Memory

by Shravanthi Vikram on  February 15, 2018 at 3:49 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Running helps to reduce the negative effects of stress and also improves your memory, a new study finds. The research published in the journal of Neurobiology of Learning and Memory, finds that running can reduce the negative effects of chronic stress on the hippocampus. Hippocampus is the part of the brain that is responsible for learning and memory.

"Exercise is a simple and cost-effective way to eliminate the negative impacts on memory of chronic stress," said study lead author Jeff Edwards, associate professor of physiology and developmental biology at Bringham Young University.
Running: A Cost-Effective Stress Buster Improves Memory
Running: A Cost-Effective Stress Buster Improves Memory

Inside the hippocampus, memory formation and recall occur optimally when the synapses or connections between neurons are strengthened over time. That process of synaptic strengthening is called long-term potentiation (LTP). Chronic or prolonged stress weakens the synapses, which decreases LTP and ultimately impacts memory. Edwards' study found that when exercise co-occurs with stress, LTP levels are not decreased, but remain normal.

To learn this, Edwards carried out experiments with mice. One group of mice used running wheels over a 4-week period (averaging 5 km ran per day) while another set of mice was left sedentary. Half of each group was then exposed to stress-inducing situations, such as walking on an elevated platform or swimming in cold water. One hour after stress induction researchers carried out electrophysiology experiments on the animals' brains to measure the LTP.

Stressed mice who had exercised had significantly greater LTP than the stressed mice who did not run. Edwards and his colleagues also found that stressed mice who exercised performed just as well as non-stressed mice who exercised on a maze-running experiment testing their memory. Additionally, Edwards found exercising mice made significantly fewer memory errors in the maze than the sedentary mice.

The findings reveal exercise is a viable method to protect learning and memory mechanisms from the negative cognitive impacts of chronic stress on the brain.

"The ideal situation for improving learning and memory would be to experience no stress and to exercise," Edwards said. "Of course, we can't always control stress in our lives, but we can control how much we exercise. It's empowering to know that we can combat the negative impacts of stress on our brains just by getting out and running."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Can Women's Work Related Injuries Increase with Stress?

Can Women's Work Related Injuries Increase with Stress?

Stress, depression, anxiety, and fatigue can increase women's risk of having work related injuries than men.

Long-Term Mental Exercises may Reduce Indicators of Stress

Long-Term Mental Exercises may Reduce Indicators of Stress

Targeted mental training of different cognitive and social skills can induce specific changes in brain morphology and help reduce stress.

Working Out as A Group Helps Reduce Stress In Medical Students

Working Out as A Group Helps Reduce Stress In Medical Students

Medical students who workout together were found to be less stressful and had an improved quality of life.

How Stress Triggers Craving for Carbs Than Fats Explained in Brain Study

How Stress Triggers Craving for Carbs Than Fats Explained in Brain Study

There's a mechanism that makes the switch in the brain from a preference for fats to an increased appetite for carbohydrates.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Is Your Man Moody?

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

Women More Prone to Road Rage

Women More Prone to Road Rage

If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Is Your Man Moody? Brain Exercises to Improve Memory Tired All The Time Women More Prone to Road Rage 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie obsession or selfitis, an obsessive, uncontrollable urge to post self-taken photographs on ...

 Paranoia

Paranoia

Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone ...

 Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...