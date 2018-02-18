medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

Reprogramming Collagen Making Cells in the Heart to New Heart muscle Cells

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 18, 2018 at 4:51 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Ordinary cells called fibroblasts were reprogrammed into new and healthy heart muscle cells, by research teams at UNC- Chapel Hill and Princeton University. Creating new healthy heart muscle cells within a patient's own ailing heart; this is how scientists hope to reverse heart disease one day. This study published in Cell Reports reveals key molecular details that should be useful in developing this ambitious approach.
Reprogramming Collagen Making Cells in the Heart to New Heart muscle Cells
Reprogramming Collagen Making Cells in the Heart to New Heart muscle Cells

"From these studies we may be able to define pathways to increase the efficiency of fibroblast reprogramming," said senior author Frank Conlon, PhD, professor of genetics in the UNC School of Medicine and professor of biology in the UNC College of Arts and Sciences.

Heart disease kills more than 600,000 people each year in the United States alone and remains the leading cause of death for both men and women. It typically arises from the narrowing or blockage of coronary arteries and involves the progressive replacement of heart muscle cells (cardiomyocytes) with scar tissue - leading to a loss of heart function and ultimately heart failure.

This progressive disease process occurs in part because cardiomyocytes have a very limited ability to proliferate and replace damaged heart muscle. Scientists therefore have been experimenting with techniques to transform fibroblasts - collagen-making cells that are abundant in the heart - into new cardiomyocytes. They have shown that they can make this therapeutic cell-reprogramming process work in the diseased hearts of lab mice and thereby improve heart function. But the process isn't as efficient as it needs to be for clinical use, and scientists are still learning why.

"The application of this technology has been limited by our lack of understanding of the molecular mechanisms driving this direct reprogramming process," said Conlon, who is also a member of the UNC McAllister Heart Institute.

For this study, Conlon's lab - in collaboration with the UNC McAllister Heart Institute lab of Li Qian, PhD, and the Princeton lab of Ileana Cristea, PhD - employed advanced techniques to map changes in protein levels in fibroblasts as they underwent reprogramming into cardiomyocytes.

Study overview

First they triggered the reprogramming using a technique based on one Qian developed in 2012. They exposed fibroblasts to an engineered retrovirus that enters the cells and starts producing three key "transcription factor" proteins, which effectively reprogram gene expression in the cells, causing the cells to turn into cardiomyocytes within a few days.

The researchers examined the levels of thousands of distinct proteins in the cells during the three-day transformation from fibroblasts to cardiomyocytes. In so doing, said Conlon, "We revealed a carefully orchestrated series of molecular events."

The data suggest that the reprogramming process kicked off at about 48 hours after the viruses entered the fibroblasts and significantly affected the abundance of 23 classes of protein.

One of the most striking changes was a sharp rise in the level of a protein called Agrin, which has been found to promote repair processes in damaged hearts. Agrin also inhibits another signaling pathway called the Hippo pathway, known to be involved in regulating organ size. This finding - one of hundreds of individual clues generated by the study - raises the possibility that inhibition of Hippo signaling is needed for cardiomyocyte reprogramming.

Future studies will determine which of these myriad changes does indeed drive reprogramming, and more importantly which changes can be enhanced to improve reprogramming efficiency.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Scientists Study the Role of Cancer Cells and Some Fibroblasts in the Breakage of Cellular Membrane

Scientists Study the Role of Cancer Cells and Some Fibroblasts in the Breakage of Cellular Membrane

Though a carcinoma "in situ" means a cancer in place, it often does not keep its place.

How Elimination of Cancer-Associated Fibroblasts can Trigger Tumor Metastasis

How Elimination of Cancer-Associated Fibroblasts can Trigger Tumor Metastasis

The bioengineered cancer-associated fibroblasts designed with a 'kill switch' when exposed to a compound, triggered the spread of tumor in lungs and bones in an animal model.

New Technique Reprograms Skin Fibroblasts for a New Role

New Technique Reprograms Skin Fibroblasts for a New Role

Fibroblasts are the most common type of cell, as the main component of connective tissue in the body.

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Established from Werner Syndrome Fibroblasts

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Established from Werner Syndrome Fibroblasts

Induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells from fibroblasts of Werner Syndrome patients was established by a team of scientists.

Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials

Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials

Experience the bliss of vinotherapy - the power of grapes for a kissable skin.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Dystonia

Dystonia

Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Wrinkles

Wrinkles

Wrinkling is definitely age-related but there are some factors that should be kept in mind to delay this inevitable natural process.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials Wrinkles Pericarditis Dystonia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Our kitchen and food has the best medicinal properties to fight stress. These are the top 10 foods ...

 Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Unripe green papaya fruit is a rich source of important nutrients including vitamins, proteins, & ...

 Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie obsession or selfitis, an obsessive, uncontrollable urge to post self-taken photographs on ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...