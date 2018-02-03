medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Regular Walking Post Menopause Drops the Risk of Heart Failure

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  March 2, 2018 at 11:35 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Regular walking at an average to fast pace for at least 40 minutes several times per week can be associated with drop of heart failure risk among post-menopausal women, according to a new research. The walking can drop the heart failure by 25 percent and the benefits are consistent regardless of a woman's body weight.
Regular Walking Post Menopause Drops the Risk of Heart Failure
Regular Walking Post Menopause Drops the Risk of Heart Failure

About 6.5 million adults have heart failure, a condition in which the heart becomes too weak to pump enough blood to meet the body's needs. The risk of heart failure rises with age; women 75-84 years of age are three times as likely to have heart failure compared with women 65-74 years old.

"We already know that physical activity lowers the risk of heart failure, but there may be a misconception that simply walking isn't enough," said Somwail Rasla, MD, a cardiology fellow at Saint Vincent Hospital, who conducted the study during his residency at Brown University. "Our analysis shows walking is not only an accessible form of exercise but almost equal to all different types of exercise that have been studied before in terms of lowering heart failure risk. Essentially, we can reach a comparable energetic expenditure through walking that we gain from other types of physical activity."

Because walking can be done any time and doesn't require special equipment, the results put meaningful physical activity within reach for older women who may be hesitant to join a gym or begin a new workout routine.

The study, which analyzed walking behavior and health outcomes among 89,000 women over a more than 10-year period, is the first to examine, in detail, the benefits of walking by parsing the effects of walking frequency, duration and speed. It is also the first to specifically focus on the risk of heart failure among women over age 50. The research is based on an analysis of data from the Women's Health Initiative, a large study funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute that collected data about women's habits and health outcomes from 1991-2005. Participants were between 50 and 79 years of age at enrollment. Rasla and colleagues extracted data for women who, at baseline, were able to walk at least one block and did not have heart failure, coronary artery disease or cancer.

Based on information from participant questionnaires, the women's walking behavior was categorized according to frequency, duration and speed. Researchers also assessed the women's overall energy expenditure from walking by combining all three of these variables into a calculation known as Metabolic Equivalent of Task (MET). Those in the highest tertile for MET per week were 25 percent less likely to develop heart failure compared with those in the lowest tertile.

The findings suggest walking frequency, duration and speed each contribute about equally to this overall benefit. Women who walked at least twice a week had a 20 to 25 percent lower risk of heart failure than those who walked less frequently. Those who walked for 40 minutes or more at a time had a 21 to 25 percent lower risk than those taking shorter walks. Women walking at an average or fast pace showed a 26 and 38 percent lower risk of heart failure, respectively, compared with women who walked at a casual pace.

Researchers said the results were consistent across different age categories, ethnicities and baseline body weight in post-menopausal women, suggesting the findings can be generalized to apply to most women above 50 years old.

"We actually looked at women with four different categories of body mass index (BMI) and found the same inverse relationship between walking behavior and the risk of heart failure," Rasla said. "The results show that even obese and overweight women can still benefit from walking to decrease their risk of heart failure."

The analysis accounted for a variety of heart disease risk factors, such as smoking, alcohol use, family and medical history, use of hormones and overall amount of physical activity. Walking behavior was assessed based on self-reporting by participants during the study. Researchers were unable to account for the potential effects of exercise or walking habits earlier in life.

Rasla will present the study, "Association of Walking Pace, Walking Frequency and Duration and Joint Effects on the Risk of Heart Failure in Post-Menopausal Women," on Monday, March 12 at 9:45 a.m. ET in Prevention Moderated Poster Theater, Poster Hall A/B.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 

Aspirin to the Rescue for People With Diabetes and Heart Failure

Aspirin to the Rescue for People With Diabetes and Heart Failure

An aspirin every day lowers the risk of death and hospitalization due to heart failure in patients with diabetes and heart failure.

Heart Failure Patients Receive Less Palliative Care

Heart Failure Patients Receive Less Palliative Care

With improved education, cardiologists and primary care clinicians can integrate palliative care techniques in their everyday practice.

Breast Cancer Survivors 3 Times More at Risk of Heart Failure

Breast Cancer Survivors 3 Times More at Risk of Heart Failure

Congestive heart failure is three times more likely to affect breast cancer and lymphoma survivors. Following treatment, these survivors should be assessed yearly for signs and symptoms of heart failure.

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an ‘oasis in the desert’ for women in the throes of menopause.

Hot Flash

Hot Flash

The frequency of the hot flash can be from 1 to 2 two hot flashes a week to 10 or greater in a day. The silver lining is that it usually decreases over time.

Menopause

Menopause

Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for 12-months.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

Vaginal Bleeding

Vaginal Bleeding

Normal vaginal bleeding begins in the early teens and goes on till a woman’s mid-life. It is the bloody discharge from the uterus during menstruation.

Vaginitis

Vaginitis

Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Menopause Hot Flash Vaginitis Congenital Heart Disease Heart Healthy Heart Vaginal Bleeding Hormone Replacement Therapy Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Weight Gain After Menopause 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?

Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?

You are having Holi fun with colors and then comes clean up time to protect your skin. Learn easy ...

 Splenectomy (Spleen Removal)

Splenectomy (Spleen Removal)

Splenectomy, a surgical procedure to remove the spleen, can be performed as an open surgery, ...

 Fruit Waxing

Fruit Waxing

Fruit waxing is a process of coating fruits with an artificial or edible wax to improve their shelf ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...