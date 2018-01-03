medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hypertension News

Regular Blood Pressure Monitoring at Home is Necessary

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  March 1, 2018 at 12:42 PM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Patients who monitor their blood pressure regularly at home and take a day-to-day care have significantly lower blood pressure than who are managed exclusively in the clinic, according to a study by researchers from the Universities of Birmingham, Oxford and Cambridge. The findings of the study are published in the journal The Lancet.
Regular Blood Pressure Monitoring at Home is Necessary
Regular Blood Pressure Monitoring at Home is Necessary

Called the TASMINH4 trial, it involved more than 1,000 patients with poorly-controlled blood pressure who were recruited through 142 general practices in England.

Sometimes described as a 'silent killer', high blood pressure - also known as hypertension - affects more than one in four adults in England. While often preventable, it is a leading cause of cardiovascular disease and the biggest risk factor for death and disability internationally.

Long-term hypertension control involves regular blood pressure checks by a health professional so that medication can be adjusted accordingly, yet this can be a challenge to manage in primary care despite the wide availability of effective treatments.

Internationally, surveys have found up to 70% of people with hypertension self-monitor their blood pressure from home, yet in the UK this figure is much lower at around 30%. In the NHS, offering patients their own blood pressure monitor has been controversial due to contradictory evidence and concerns that patients can be anxious about self-monitoring.

Dr James Hodgkinson, of the University of Birmingham's Institute of Applied Health Research, said: "The success in controlling blood pressure from the use of self-monitoring, and a lack of adverse events, suggests that the technology is now ripe for wider implementation in daily practice and in national and international guidance.

"With most general practitioners and many patients using self-monitoring, it could become the cornerstone of hypertension management in primary care."

Lead author Professor Richard McManus, an Oxfordshire GP and NIHR Professor of Primary Care at Oxford University's Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, said: "We now have conclusive evidence that GPs can use the readings from patients who self-monitor their own blood pressure to achieve significantly lower blood pressure after 12 months compared with conventional approaches.

"This reduction in blood pressure comes with no additional workload for the GP, and the self-monitoring system is cheap and simple for patients to use. In the longer term, we predict that better blood pressure control could result in significant health benefits for the patient - a likely 20% reduction in stroke risk and 10% reduction in coronary heart disease risk.

"For faster, more efficient blood pressure reduction, using telemonitoring could be worthwhile for some patients. Enabling the patient to text their readings to their GPs and nurses, with alerts and feedback for both patients and GPs, could be particularly advantageous in today's NHS where doctors feel increasingly overwhelmed by the quantities of data they deal with on a daily basis."

In their randomised controlled trial, the researchers compared conventional clinical care for blood pressure management with two different forms of home monitoring, either: reporting blood pressure readings via post (known as self-monitoring) or by SMS text message (known as telemonitoring). Patients in the self-monitoring and telemonitoring groups were asked to monitor their own blood pressure twice each morning and evening for the first week of every month using an electronic blood pressure monitor, and report their readings back to the clinic.

After 12 months, systolic blood pressure was lower in both self-monitoring and telemonitoring groups (self-monitoring: 137.0mmHg; telemonitoring: 136.0mmHg) compared with usual care (140.4mmHg). Yet at just six months blood pressure became lower more quickly for those who used the telemonitoring system to report their readings (self-monitoring: 140.4mmHg; telemonitoring: 139.0mmHg; usual care: 142.5mmHg). The trial also found no evidence of increased anxiety in patients who self-monitored or telemonitored or any changes in weight, diet, exercise or alcohol consumption that could lead to the reductions in blood pressure observed.

The telemonitoring system automatically alerted patients if the reading was high, low or normal, along with SMS reminders to prompt patients to send their readings or contact the clinic if their average blood pressure meant their medication needed to be adjusted. GPs were able to access a digital 'dashboard', including graphical displays of blood pressure readings, and had the option to message their patients through the system. Those in the postal group only had access to a colour chart to decide whether to contact their clinic for medication adjustment.

Co-author Professor Jonathan Mant, of the University of Cambridge, said: "Sixteen million people in the UK have high blood pressure and should be offered the option of self-monitoring to control their hypertension.

"Those who find it particularly challenging to get to their GP due to work commitments would benefit from the telemonitoring system developed in this trial, which could be adapted into a readily-available smartphone app and incorporated into existing clinical patient record systems.

"We are currently looking at whether telemonitoring is cost-effective to warrant its inclusion in clinical guidelines."

The target blood pressure used by the trial was lower than previous self-monitoring trials to reflect evidence that blood pressure readings are lower at home than in the clinic.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Blood Pressure Cuffs - Are you measuring your Blood Pressure Right?

Blood Pressure Cuffs - Are you measuring your Blood Pressure Right?

Your health care provider may use a blood pressure monitor to measure blood pressure or suggest the use of home blood pressure monitor for a better BP control.

High Blood Pressure

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

High Blood Pressure can Lead to Organ Damage Among Teens

High Blood Pressure can Lead to Organ Damage Among Teens

High BP in youth is defined differently than it is in adults. In childhood, high blood pressure is based on percentiles, rather than blood pressure level.

What Should be the Ideal Blood Pressure While Taking Exercise Tests?

What Should be the Ideal Blood Pressure While Taking Exercise Tests?

Revision of the old guidelines used to evaluate an individual's highest blood pressure during cardiopulmonary exercise testing has been suggested by a new study.

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Low Blood Pressure

Low Blood Pressure

If your blood pressure is persistently less than 90/60 mm Hg you are suffering from Low blood pressure or Hypotension.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

High Blood Pressure Thalassemia Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Quiz on Hypertension Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health Low Blood Pressure 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fruit Waxing

Fruit Waxing

Fruit waxing is a process of coating fruits with an artificial or edible wax to improve their shelf ...

 Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator is a quick online test to see if you have color vision deficiency or ...

 Work-related Injuries

Work-related Injuries

Find out causes, symptoms and how to prevent work-related injury. Work-related injury or illness ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...