medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

Reason for the Cognitive Behavioral Inflexibility That is Characteristic of Fragile X

by Anjali Aryamvally on  January 23, 2018 at 11:03 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mice with the genetic defect that causes Fragile X syndrome (FXS) learn and remember normally, but show an inability to learn new information that contradicts what they initially learned, shows a new study by a team of neuroscientists. FXS is the most common genetic cause of intellectual disability and autism.
Reason for the Cognitive Behavioral Inflexibility That is Characteristic of Fragile X
Reason for the Cognitive Behavioral Inflexibility That is Characteristic of Fragile X

"These findings suggest that neural circuits in FXS may be fundamentally intact but improperly tuned, which results in inflexibility in gaining certain types of knowledge," explains André Fenton, a professor in New York University's Center for Neural Science and the senior author of the paper, which appears in the journal PLOS Biology. "We now have a better understanding of a cognitive deficit that is characteristic of FXS--excessive recollection of the information that was once accurate and an inability to process corrective material."

The study, co-authored with Dino Dvorak, a post-doctoral fellow in NYU's Center for Neural Science, focuses on the hippocampus. This part of the brain is crucial for memory, especially about space, which requires both encoding and remembering information.

However, because the same neurons are active in both encoding and remembering, it's unknown what neural events control whether hippocampal neurons are encoding current experience into memory or recollecting information from memory. This dynamic is one of the keys to better understanding FXS, which impairs use of memory in multiple ways.

To explore this, first the scientists had to uncover an electrophysiological "signature of recollection" in hippocampus--a mapping that pinpointed whether these neurons are encoding current experience into memory or recollecting information from memory.

This resulted in two primary findings.

Specifically, they found that encoding and recollection are the result of a neural "tug-of-war" between two distinctive types of rhythmic neural synaptic activity within the hippocampus. Notably, encoding occurs when fast rhythmic activity overwhelms slower rhythmic activity; by contrast, recollection occurs when the slower rhythm dominates the medium rhythm.

The second finding, which sheds new light on FXS, shows that FXS mice have an excessive amount of the slow rhythm.

FXS hippocampus neurons are normal, and, as a result, FXS mice can learn and remember in the ways other mice do. However, due to excessive dominance of the slow rhythm in FXS mice, these mice fail to learn new information that specifically contradicts what they initially learned--in other words, the neural tug-of-war is too often won by the slower rhythm, preventing normal adaptive flexibility of cognitive function.

"This cognitive behavioral inflexibility is characteristic of FXS and autism and now is explained by excessive recollection of the formerly correct but currently incorrect information that is stored in the hippocampus," Fenton observes.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Fragile X Syndrome

Fragile X Syndrome

Fragile X syndrome is an inherited X-linked genetic disorder that results in developmental and intellectual disabilities, along with behavioral problems.

Children With Fragile X Syndrome Have a Bias Toward Threatening Emotion

Children With Fragile X Syndrome Have a Bias Toward Threatening Emotion

Infants and children with FXS show bias toward threatening emotion, rather than positive emotion, a pattern which is highly linked with anxiety.

Better Measurement Tools Required To Treat Fragile X Syndrome

Better Measurement Tools Required To Treat Fragile X Syndrome

Newer outcome and assessment tools need to be developed for more rapid clinical trials to serve as markers for fragile X-specific drug trials.

Debunking the Myth That 'Fragile X Syndrome' Cannot be Treated

Debunking the Myth That 'Fragile X Syndrome' Cannot be Treated

The awareness level about fragile X Syndrome in India with respect to other countries is considerably low.

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect the connective tissues of the skin, joints and walls of the blood vessels. It is characterized by flexible joints and fragile skin.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hib Vaccine

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused ...

 Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a chronic low mood and self-esteem affecting ...

 All About Vitamin A

All About Vitamin A

Vitamin A is an extremely vital vitamin needed for the eyes, skin, hair, immunity and during ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...