medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Re-emergence of Yaws After Azithromycin Treatment Reported

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  February 12, 2018 at 5:33 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The effort of the World Health Organization to eradicate yaws may require more than a single round of mass drug treatment, research at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) states in its research report.
Re-emergence of Yaws After Azithromycin Treatment Reported
Re-emergence of Yaws After Azithromycin Treatment Reported

Based on these results, Mitjā will launch in April 2018 a new project in Papua New Guinea with the goal of determining how many mass treatments are required, thereby guiding the WHO on the optimal strategy for yaws elimination.

Azithromycin resistance is reported for the first time
In 2012, Mitjā's team established that one single dose of azithromycin was enough to cure yaws. This discovery became the cornerstone of the current WHO strategy of mass drug administration to achieve disease elimination by 2020. However, study published in The Lancet concludes that yaws eradication will require the administration of at least two antibiotic doses per person, spaced by 6-12 month intervals.

The international research team presents results obtained 42 months after a mass drug administration treatment in Lihir Island, Papua New Guinea, where 84 percent of the population received one single dose of azithromycin. A clinical, serological and molecular follow-up was performed to detect active yaws cases (i.e. ulcers where the presence of the causal agent, Treponema pallidum pertenue, was confirmed by DNA amplification).

The results show a steep decline in disease prevalence after 18 months of treatment, but a re-emergence after 24 months and an increase to 0.4 percent after 42 months. Most cases were individuals that were absent at the time of treatment, although there were also imported cases from other regions.

"Our study underlines the need to treat every individual living in an endemic zone, in order to cure latent infections. Therefore, yaws could be eliminated with repeated rounds of mass treatments" explains the ISGlobal researcher and physician at the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona.

For the first time, the authors identified five T. p. pertenue infections that were resistant to azithromycin as a result of a mutation identified by laboratory techniques in Seattle, USA. The five children lived in the same village and were relatives or friends, indicating that they were infected by the same resistant strain. They were cured only after a penicillin benzathine injection.

"This study reveals the urgent need to include drug resistance monitoring as part of the WHO yaws eradication strategy" explains ISGlobal General Director Antoni Plasčncia.

Finding the optimal strategy for yaws elimination
The new 24-month project that Mitjā's team will launch next April in the province of New Ireland, Papua New Guinea aims to identify how many rounds of mass treatment are necessary to achieve yaws elimination and will reach a total of 50,000 people. The results will help the WHO elaborate action guidelines for the governments of affected countries.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Yaws Disease

Yaws Disease

Yaws is a chronic infectious disease caused by a bacterium Treponema pallidum ssp. pertenue. that affects the skin, bones, cartilage and joints.

Skin Disease

Skin Disease

Skin diseases also known as dermatologic disorders are many in number and so are their causes. The common skin diseases or skin disorders are usually related to the epidermal layer of skin.

Chromoblastomycosis

Chromoblastomycosis

Chromoblastomycosis, a chronic fungal skin disease, infects the skin and subcutaneous tissue through the opening of a traumatic injury. This dermatiaceous fungal infection responds slowly to fungal treatment.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Our daily habits can cause premature wrinkling, loss of suppleness and pigmentation of skin. These ...

 Food Intolerance

Food Intolerance

Food intolerance refers to an inability or difficulty in digesting certain foods resulting in ...

 Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person's immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home remedies ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...