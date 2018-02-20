medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Rare Piggyback Surgery Leaves Man With Two Beating Hearts

by Julia Samuel on  February 20, 2018 at 12:35 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A 56 year-old Indian patient was left with two hearts after a transplant surgery. The surgery is called "piggyback" operation.
Rare Piggyback Surgery Leaves Man With Two Beating Hearts
Rare Piggyback Surgery Leaves Man With Two Beating Hearts

While performing a transplant surgery, doctors realize that the donor organ was too small for the 56 year-old patient. The heart was donated from a brain-dead teenager.

Cardiothoracic surgeon A Gopala Krishna Gokhale connected the healthy heart to the old failing organ during a seven-hour operation at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

His normal second heart, which is fist-sized, now sits between the right lung and the original heart, described as "the size of a small football".

"Two hearts in the patient complement each other to facilitate circulation, but beat at different rates," said Dr Gokhale.

The patient's blood pressure returned to near-normal levels after the operation but he now has two pulses and a complex electrocardiogram pattern.

Piggyback Heart Transplant

Piggyback transplant or the heterotopic heart transplant is a rare procedure where the recipient's diseased heart is left in place to support the donor heart.

Sometimes, during a heart transplant, simply replacing the ailing heart with a donor's heart may not ensure normal functioning of the heart. This is because the new heart could not adjust fast enough to handle the excess pressure built up in the lungs and it may fail.

One way the heart surgeon can do is to link the existing heart with a donor's heart. In this so-called piggyback heart transplant, the surgeon inserts the new heart to the right side of the chest and attaches it parallel to the patient's own heart. The 2 upper chambers on the left side of each heart must be lined up so that they could be merged.

Worldwide only about 150 such procedures have ever been reported.

Piggyback heart transplants were pioneered by Christiaan Barnardin South Africa in the 1970s and the average survival for the procedure is ten years.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Recent Advancements in Cardiac Surgery

Recent Advancements in Cardiac Surgery

Cardiac surgery is a formidable field in treating congenital heart diseases, valve replacements, atrial fibrillation, and coronary heart disease.

Transplantation

Transplantation

Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more about this interesting procedure.

The Future of Heart Transplants in India

The Future of Heart Transplants in India

Dr. K.M. Cherian who pioneered the first Heart transplant in India talks to Medindia of heart transplants in India, the challenges in cadaver transplant and India's booming medical Tourism.

Heart Transplant Paradox: Long Waiting List but Declining Donor Heart Acceptance by Hospitals

Heart Transplant Paradox: Long Waiting List but Declining Donor Heart Acceptance by Hospitals

A new study indicates that the acceptance of donor hearts has declined from 44% to 29% in 10 years, despite the increase in heart transplant waiting list and more patients dying on the list.

Curry Leaves Health Benefits

Curry Leaves Health Benefits

Curry leaves are an excellent source of several vital nutrients. Curry leaf can be used in cooking with ease. Health benefits of curry leaves are many and it is good to consume them every day.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More News on:

Curry Leaves Health Benefits 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Palliative care is a specialized multifaceted care for patients with chronic or terminal illness to ...

 Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Our kitchen and food has the best medicinal properties to fight stress. These are the top 10 foods ...

 Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Unripe green papaya fruit is a rich source of important nutrients including vitamins, proteins, & ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...