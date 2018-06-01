medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Bird Flu News

Rajasthan Declares Swine Flu Alert

by Hannah Joy on  January 6, 2018 at 11:28 AM Bird Flu News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Rajasthan government in India declared a red alert across the state, as more than 400 patients have reported being positive for swine flu in the last month.
Rajasthan Declares Swine Flu Alert
Rajasthan Declares Swine Flu Alert

According to health officials, 85 new cases have tested positive for swine flu in last three days. The dip in temperature has activated the Michigan virus which is affecting a large number of patients and has become a big cause of concern in the state.

Around 3,619 cases of swine flu were reported in 2017 out of which 279 lost their lives. Some 417 persons tested positive in the month of December alone.

The health department has sounded the alert to ensure that the flu is checked and deaths are prevented.

Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf said that swine flu, this year, has gone aggressive quite early.

He added that all chief medical and health officers and principal medical officers have been directed to follow the directions issued by the health department for preventing the spread of swine flu.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

'No Need to Panic' for Swine Flu: Ajit Seth

'No Need to Panic' for Swine Flu: Ajit Seth

Instructions to ensure sufficient medical supplies and necessary treatment to patients with H1N1 virus have been given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserted Ajit Seth on Thursday.

Review Meeting on H1N1 by Health Ministry

Review Meeting on H1N1 by Health Ministry

Different states in India reported the status of H1N1 influenza and the Health Ministry reviewed them at a high-level meeting held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Swine Flu: Death Toll Rises in Various States in India

Swine Flu: Death Toll Rises in Various States in India

The total death toll due to swine flu is now 130 in Rajasthan, after 13 people succumb to the disease on Friday. The list includes a 70-year-old Swiss tourist in Jodhpur.

Swine Flu Toll Crosses 100 in Rajasthan and 40 in Maharashtra

Swine Flu Toll Crosses 100 in Rajasthan and 40 in Maharashtra

With six deaths due to swine flu recorded in Mumbai and five more casualties reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday, the toll increases to 40 in Maharashtra and 100 in Rajasthan.

Health Risks of Eating Pork

Health Risks of Eating Pork

Pork is one of the most popular and widely consumed of all red meats but how healthy is it? Find out whether you can eat pork in any form.

Swine Flu

Swine Flu

The recent 2009 ‘swine flu’ outbreak is due to a new strain of the subtype H1N1 of the Type A influenza virus.

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Swine Flu Health Risks of Eating Pork 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma is a cancer of the fat cells in the body. It can occur anywhere in the body but most ...

 Erythroderma

Erythroderma

Erythroderma is a condition characterized by widespread reddening of the skin that occurs due to an ...

 Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick sinus syndrome is group of rhythm disturbances of the heart (arrhythmias) related to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...