medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Purkinje Cells: Platform for Studying Autism Disorders

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 19, 2018 at 2:15 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Purkinje cells from patients with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), a genetic syndrome that often includes autism spectrum disorder (ASD)-like features were created using stem cell technology by Boston Children's Hospital researchers. In the lab, the cells showed several characteristics that may help explain how ASD develops at the molecular level. The team, led by Mustafa Sahin, MD, director of the Translational Research Center at Boston Children's, reports its findings today in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.
Purkinje Cells: Platform for Studying Autism Disorders
Purkinje Cells: Platform for Studying Autism Disorders

TSC, a rare condition in which benign tumors grow in multiple organs of the body, is associated with ASD in about half of all cases. Previous brain autopsies have shown that patients with TSC, as well as patients with ASD, have reduced numbers of Purkinje cells, the main type of neuron that communicates out of the cerebellum. In a 2012 mouse study, Sahin and colleagues knocked out a TSC gene (Tsc1) in Purkinje cells and found social deficits and repetitive behaviors in the mice, together with abnormalities in the cells.

In the new paper, Sahin and colleagues took their observations to humans, studying Purkinje cells derived from three patients with TSC (two also had ASD symptoms, and all three also had epilepsy). "Developmentally, stem-cell derived neurons are close to a fetal state, recapitulating early differentiation of cells," says Maria Sundberg, PhD, the paper's first author.

Neuronal abnormalities

To make the cells, Sundberg first created induced pluripotent stem cells from patients' blood cells or skin cells, then differentiated these into neural progenitor cells and finally Purkinje cells. The team then compared them with Purkinje cells derived from unaffected people (parents or gender-matched controls) and with cells whose TSC mutation was corrected using CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing.

"We saw changes," says Sahin. "The cells are bigger and fire less than control cells - exactly what we see in the mouse model." Purkinje cells with the TSC genetic defect were harder to differentiate from neural progenitor cells, suggesting that TSC may impair the early development of cerebellar tissue. On examination, the patient-derived Purkinje cells showed structural abnormalities in dendrites (the projections neurons use to take in signals) and signs of impaired development of synapses (junctions with other neurons).

The TSC Purkinje cells also showed over-activation of a cell growth pathway called mTOR. Accordingly, the team treated the cells with rapamycin, an mTOR inhibitor that is already used clinically in TSC to reduce the size of TSC-related tumors and prevent TSC-related seizures. Added to patient-derived cells in culture, rapamycin enabled the development of more Purkinje precursor cells, improved the functioning of their synapses and increased their tendency to fire.

Finally, the researchers also compared what genes were being "turned on" in Purkinje cells from TSC patients versus controls. Unexpectedly, the patient-derived cells showed reduced production of FMRP, a protein that is associated with Fragile X syndrome, a common genetic cause of ASD and intellectual disability. FMRP is known to help regulate synapse function, so it may contribute to the abnormalities seen in Purkinje cell functioning in TSC.

"These conditions may have a common downstream pathway," says Sahin. The analysis also showed reduced production of two proteins important for neuron-to-neuron communication at synapses: synaptophysin and a glutamate receptor protein.

In future studies, Sahin and colleagues hope to generate larger numbers of patient-derived cells to investigate differences between patients with TSC alone and those who also have ASD. Sundberg also plans to create other types of neurons for modeling ASD.

"Looking at cell-type-specific changes is very important," Sundberg says. "In TSC, we know that in different cell types, the mutation causes different effects."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Autism

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

Quiz on Autism

Quiz on Autism

It is difficult to distinguish between the myths and facts where autism is concerned. Test your knowledge on the facts of autism with this ...

Motor Skills linked to De Novo Mutations in Kids With Autism

Motor Skills linked to De Novo Mutations in Kids With Autism

Studying the genetic factors responsible for the causation of autism spectrum disorders (ASD) focuses primarily on motor skills, and cognitive function.

Autism, Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder Share Molecular Traits

Autism, Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder Share Molecular Traits

Autism, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder share gene activity in brain, revealed new study.

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia or Landau –Kleffner Syndrome (LKS) is a rare childhood disorder in which children have language and behavioral problems.

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl child.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Autism Rett Syndrome Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Our kitchen and food has the best medicinal properties to fight stress. These are the top 10 foods ...

 Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Unripe green papaya fruit is a rich source of important nutrients including vitamins, proteins, & ...

 Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie obsession or selfitis, an obsessive, uncontrollable urge to post self-taken photographs on ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...