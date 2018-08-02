medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Protein Supplements More Beneficial to Weight Lifters

by Hannah Joy on  February 8, 2018 at 5:52 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Dietary protein supplements can improve muscle strength and size of healthy adults who lift weights, reveals a new study.
Protein Supplements More Beneficial to Weight Lifters
Protein Supplements More Beneficial to Weight Lifters

The study, published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, also suggests the benefits of protein supplements increase with resistance training experience but become less effective with older adults, pointing to a need for greater supplementation to reach optimal results as we age.

McMaster scientists who analyzed dozens of research studies reached a determination. But the effects are not as big as some supplement companies would have you believe, cautions the senior author on the paper, Stuart Phillips, a professor of kinesiology at McMaster University.

But there is a limit to the amount of protein that is beneficial, plateauing at roughly 1.6 grams of dietary protein per kilogram of body weight per day.

The study is the largest meta-analysis of its kind and researchers say the study provides clarity after conflicting results from previous studies.

"There have been mixed messages sent to clinicians, dietitians, and ultimately practitioners about the efficacy of protein supplementation," says Robert Morton, lead author on the study and a PhD student in the Exercise Metabolism Research Group at McMaster. "This meta-analysis puts that debate to rest."

Researchers combed through thousands of studies searching for specific criteria, including randomized controlled trials, human participants and study duration of at least six weeks. In all, they analyzed 49 high-quality individual studies with 1863 participants.

In addition to muscle mass and strength gains, they also found that: the effectiveness of protein supplementation during weight training is equal in women, not affected by the protein source-a whey protein supplement versus a steak, for example-nor the time of day the protein is taken, such as at regular meal times versus post-workout. One thing the researchers noted was that with increasing age there was a reduced effectiveness of protein supplementation.

"Protein intake is critical for muscle health and there is mounting research that suggests the recommended dietary allowance, of 0.8 g protein per kg per days, is too low," says Morton. "We will see more and more research, especially as our populations age, challenging that number."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Doctors Warn That Protein Supplements Could Lead to Kidney Disease

Doctors Warn That Protein Supplements Could Lead to Kidney Disease

Doctors warn that young people in their 20s are increasingly becoming prone to kidney ailments due to a new threat in the form of downing protein supplements without proper advice.

Plant Sources Meet the Growing Demand for Protein Supplements

Plant Sources Meet the Growing Demand for Protein Supplements

Supplemental protein was previously used only by bodybuilders but now even most common eaters add more protein to their diet.

Blood Pressure can be Controlled by Consuming Milk Protein Supplements

Blood Pressure can be Controlled by Consuming Milk Protein Supplements

New study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association suggests that milk and soy are more effective in controlling the blood pressure.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

High Protein Diet for Athletes

High Protein Diet for Athletes

How much protein do athletes need to include in their diet? Proteins have a direct impact on the performance of an athlete and muscle building and recovery.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Protein Supplements for Muscle Building and Health

Protein Supplements for Muscle Building and Health

Are you getting adequate amount of protein from food, if not you need to supplement protein in your diet and this can make a difference to your overall fitness and wellbeing.

The Basics of Baby Food

The Basics of Baby Food

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Magical Millets for Your Health Protein Supplements for Muscle Building and Health The Basics of Baby Food Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ High Protein Diet for Athletes 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person''s immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home ...

 Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of ...

 Euphoria

Euphoria

Euphoria is an exaggerated state of happiness and well-being that is beyond the normal emotional ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...