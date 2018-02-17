medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Promoting Bone Growth by Altering Sugar Chains may Help Treat Osteoporosis

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 17, 2018 at 12:07 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Altering the structure of sugar chains on the surface of stem cells could help promote bone growth, shows new study at the University of York.
Promoting Bone Growth by Altering Sugar Chains may Help Treat Osteoporosis
Promoting Bone Growth by Altering Sugar Chains may Help Treat Osteoporosis

The discovery could have important implications for future treatments of osteoporosis, a condition that affects more than 3 million in the UK and causes bone to become fragile and susceptible to fracture and breakage.

Sugar chains coat all cells in the body and function in a variety ways, such as supporting the immune system and defining blood groups, but their structure has a 'randomness' that has made them a very complex feature to understand.

A researcher in bone formation and a researcher in cell sugars combined expertise to examine whether these sugars might have a role to play in forming bone. They treated cells with a commonly used laboratory chemical that alters sugar chains, called kifunensine, to see how they would react.

Dr Daniel Ungar, from the University's Department of Biology, said: "The chemical, kifunensine, is well known to alter the structure of sugar chains. It has been examined for potential drug treatments before, but is yet to make any clinical trials. We wanted to see what it might do to bone-forming stem cells in laboratory testing.

"The complexity of these sugars means that they have never been tested in this way before, but we found that after a couple of days, interrupting the sugars' normal function enabled them to enhance bone formation processes in stem cells."

This is the first time that these sugar chains have been connected to bone growth and could pave the way for new investigations into possible future treatments for osteoporosis, where bone strength is a particular issue. Professor Paul Genever, from the University of York's Department of Biology, said: "Currently the most commonly used drugs for treating osteoporosis aim to prevent further bone loss to halt progression of the disease, but we have no reliable candidates for actually restoring bone strength.

"This is an exciting step forward into understanding the role of these sugars in its relationship to bone growth, but we still have some way to go in realising just how this mechanism works and what would happen to the cells when treated inside the body."

The team are now working to investigate whether the chemical treatment can be targeted to stem cells involved with bone growth to ensure that it has no adverse reactions on other cells in the body.

They are also doing further testing to understand why inhibiting the sugar chains has an impact on the way stem cells stimulate bone formation.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Bone Growth Reaches Its Peak Between Ages 18 - 21

Bone Growth Reaches Its Peak Between Ages 18 - 21

Late adolescence is a crucial stage for bone development as it is the final stage of physical and emotional growth as children pass into adulthood.

Stem Cells Signals That Mediate Bone Growth In Embryonic Stage Identified

Stem Cells Signals That Mediate Bone Growth In Embryonic Stage Identified

Certain signals are responsible in directing the undifferentiated stem cells in the very early embryo to mature into bone cells.

Mix of Bone-Augmenting Agents Causes New Bone Growth

Mix of Bone-Augmenting Agents Causes New Bone Growth

While dentures can be used as a tooth replacement, the mechanical stimuli under the dentures causes further bone loss.

Link Between Bone Growth Factor for Spinal Surgery and Cancer

Link Between Bone Growth Factor for Spinal Surgery and Cancer

Patients who are receiving rhBMP during spinal fusion surgery are at no higher risk of cancer than those undergoing spinal fusion without rhBMP.

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.

Colle’s Fracture

Colle’s Fracture

Colles fracture or broken wrist is a wrist fracture, which occurs within an inch of the wrist joint. Colles fracture involves the forearm bone’s distal end of the radius.

Fracture

Fracture

A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Kyphosis

Kyphosis

Kyphosis is a spinal disorder, which is derived from Greek word – 'kyphos' which means bowed or bent. Spinal curve of the backbone in the upper back causes bowing of the backbone. It also affects the lower back.

Lifestyle And Osteoporosis

Lifestyle And Osteoporosis

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefly explains about Lifestyle and Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that leads to an increased risk of fractures. The bone mass is reduced and the bones are porous, thereby resulting in weakness of the skeletal system of the body.

Rickets

Rickets

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer. Is it coincidence or is it for real?

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Fracture Rickets Osteoporosis Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis Lifestyle And Osteoporosis Kyphosis Colle’s Fracture Fracture Neck of Femur Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Our kitchen and food has the best medicinal properties to fight stress. These are the top 10 foods ...

 Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Unripe green papaya fruit is a rich source of important nutrients including vitamins, proteins, & ...

 Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie obsession or selfitis, an obsessive, uncontrollable urge to post self-taken photographs on ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...