medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Promising Drug Candidate for Blood Cancers

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 24, 2018 at 8:54 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A novel compound which targets transcription factor STAT5 directly and selectively has been identified by an international consortium of researchers from Austria, Canada and Hungary.
Promising Drug Candidate for Blood Cancers
Promising Drug Candidate for Blood Cancers

The research team led by Richard Moriggl, director of the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Cancer Research and Professor for Functional Cancer Genomics in a joined appointment to the University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna and Medical University Vienna chose to target the SH2 domain of STAT5, which is essential for the interactions between STAT5 proteins and their subsequent activity.

The term "hematopoietic cancer" refers to several, in most cases quite severe health conditions in which the process of blood cell production is altered. Cancers of white blood cells are characterized by enhanced proliferation and reduced differentiation and cell death in one myeloid lineage, which can promote the outgrowth of a dominant myeloid cell type. The transformation to AML is the most devastating complication experienced by patients. This type of cancer usually progresses quickly and despite considerable advances in therapeutic approaches and allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, only 26% of patients survive longer than 5 years. These conditions are frequently caused by mutations that over-activate intracellular signalling or gene transcription. Activating mutations in the receptor FLT3 represent 30% of driver mutations in AML, which in turn activates STAT5, an important transcription factor for blood cell transformation. Targeting the mutated proteins with small molecular weight drugs is currently the leading strategy for combating cancer. However, while FLT3 inhibitors induce responses in AML-patients with FLT3 mutations initially, responses are not durable, and AML progresses in virtually all patients. New treatment strategies are therefore urgently needed to improve patient survival of this aggressive disease.

Transcription factors like STAT5 are similar to genetic light switches and capable of turning genes on and off. But previous strategies to target STAT transcription factors have been difficult and failed on potency or a lack of specificity. An international consortium of researchers from Austria, Canada and Hungary now report on a novel compound which targets STAT5 directly and selectively. Researchers led by Richard Moriggl, director of the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Cancer Research and Professor for Functional Cancer Genomics in a joined appointment to the University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna and Medical University Vienna chose to target the SH2 domain of STAT5, which is essential for the interactions between STAT5 proteins and their subsequent activity.

The researchers aimed at development, synthesis and preclinical testing of a new compound that targets the oncogenic functions of STAT5 proteins. Upon state-of-the-art computational molecular modelling the compound was synthesised and tested in a broad array of tests. In the study now reported in the prestigious Nature Group journal Leukemia, the compound not only binds directly to STAT5, it subsequently also disrupts STAT5 activation, nuclear translocation, and STAT5-dependent gene transcription. Bettina Wingelhofer, first author of the publication, used the compound in several leukemic cells, "we could show that our novel compound might be a good drug candidate as it impaired the proliferation of patient derived AML cell lines at low concentrations." Importantly the compound showed efficacy in freshly isolated patient samples in experiments carried out with the team of Peter Valent (Medical University Vienna), speaker of SFB-F47 and international clinical expert for AML. Initial experiments in combinations with established drugs showed that the new compound cooperatively inhibited tumour cell proliferation. Further research in cooperation with a pharmaceutical company will be required to validate this new compound class with further improvements to validate if it is indeed suitable to be used in a clinical trial.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Hairy Cell Leukemia

Hairy Cell Leukemia

Hairy cell leukemia (HCL) is a type of leukemia where there are increased numbers of abnormal B-lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the 'good cancers'.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic myeloid Leukemia is one of the most common types of blood cancer. It is characterized by excess of WBC stem cells in the bone marrow.

Leukemia

Leukemia

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Leukemia

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Thalassemia Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Home remedies such as baking soda, sugar, Epsom salt, black tea and castor oil exfoliate, soften ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Immunosuppressive Drugs

Test Your Knowledge on Immunosuppressive Drugs

Immunosuppressant drugs suppress immunity. But why would you want to reduce immunity, which is ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...