medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Prevent Cognitive Decline in Genetically Susceptible Individuals

by Hannah Joy on  January 27, 2018 at 4:48 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cognitive decline even in people who carry APOE4 gene, which is a common risk factor of Alzheimer's disease can be prevented with enhanced lifestyle counselling.
Prevent Cognitive Decline in Genetically Susceptible Individuals
Prevent Cognitive Decline in Genetically Susceptible Individuals

The two-year FINGER trial involved 60-77 year-old people living in Finland and with risk factors for memory disorders. The new study was published in JAMA Neurology.

The study participants were divided into two groups: one of the groups was given regular lifestyle counselling and the other enhanced lifestyle counselling.

Enhanced counselling involved nutrition counselling, physical and cognitive exercises, and support in managing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Earlier findings from the FINGER trial have shown that the regular lifestyle counselling group had a significantly increased risk of cognitive and functional impairment compared to the intervention group, i.e. the group receiving enhanced counselling.

Now the researchers analysed whether the presence of the APOE4 gene affected the intervention results.

The analysis included 1,109 persons of whom 362 were carriers of the APOE4 gene. The findings show that enhanced lifestyle counselling prevented cognitive decline despite the presence of the risk gene. Analyses carried out within the groups also indicate that the intervention results might even be better in carriers of the APOE4 gene.

"Many people worry that genetic risk factors for dementia may thwart potential benefits from healthy lifestyle changes. We were very happy to see that this was not the case in our intervention, which was started early, before the onset of substantial cognitive impairment," says Adjunct Professor Alina Solomon, the lead author of the study.

Professor Miia Kivipelto, the principal investigator of the FINGER trial, adds: "The FINGER intervention model is now being adapted and tested globally in the World Wide FINGERS initiative. New clinical trials in diverse populations with a variety of geographical and cultural backgrounds will help us formulate global dementia prevention strategies".



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Vitamin B12 - An Essential Vitamin

Vitamin B12 - An Essential Vitamin

If you feel that the persistent or regular incidences of depression have got nothing to do with what you eat, think again. The reason behind low spirits can be due to insufficient levels vitamin B12.

Severity of Delirium After Surgery Linked to Cognitive Decline

Severity of Delirium After Surgery Linked to Cognitive Decline

Cognitive decline after surgery increases in patients with severe delirium and decline in cognition could be substantial and long-term.

Age-related Hearing Loss Increases Risk of Cognitive Decline, Dementia

Age-related Hearing Loss Increases Risk of Cognitive Decline, Dementia

Age-related hearing loss has become very common and was found to be associated to increasing the risk of cognitive decline, impairment and dementia.

Resorting to MIND Diet may Slow Cognitive Decline in Stroke Survivors

Resorting to MIND Diet may Slow Cognitive Decline in Stroke Survivors

MIND diet which includes regular consumption of green vegetables, berries, fish and olive oil promotes brain health and helps slow cognitive decline in stroke survivors.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Warts are small skin lesions caused by the human papillomavirus and are usually harmless and ...

 Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies ...

 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that affects multiple organs like the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...