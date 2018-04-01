medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diabetes News

Prevalence of Type 1 Diabetes on the Rise in China

by Shirley Johanna on  January 4, 2018 at 7:56 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The rate of new cases of type 1 diabetes has significantly increased in the past two decades in China. Type 1 diabetes also known as juvenile diabetes is a condition often seen in children under 15 years of age.
Prevalence of Type 1 Diabetes on the Rise in China
Prevalence of Type 1 Diabetes on the Rise in China

The findings published in the journal BMJ also show that most new cases of type 1 diabetes in China are diagnosed in adults, leading to calls for more resources to improve care of the condition in adulthood.

Type 1 diabetes most often develops in children, but it can occur at any age. Available data shows that China had one of the lowest incidences of type 1 diabetes in children during 1985-94. However, since then, rates of type 1 diabetes in children have been increasing worldwide. Little is also known about its incidence in adults.

So a research group led by Jianping Weng at The Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, set out to investigate the incidence of type 1 diabetes in all age groups in China during 2010-13.

They identified new cases diagnosed between 2010 and 2013 in 13 areas across China. Using the 2010 Chinese census and annual government reports on natural population growth, their study population covered more than 133 million people, around 10% of the Chinese population, including 6% of those aged less than 15 years.

They identified 5,018 newly diagnosed cases of type 1 diabetes, of which the majority (65.3%) were in adults aged more than 20 years.

The estimated incidence of type 1 diabetes in both children and adults in China were among the lowest reported in the world (1.01 new cases per 100,000 person years for all ages, and 1.93 new cases per 100,000 person years for ages 0-14 years).

Nevertheless, the researchers estimate that more than 13,000 new cases of type 1 diabetes occur every year in China, with more than 9,000 in people aged 15 or more.

This finding, they say, "highlights the importance of the care of people with adult-onset type 1 diabetes and that more resources should be provided to improve the care of this age group."

The results also showed that the incidence of type 1 diabetes among children aged 0-14 years was strongly correlated with latitude, with higher rates in the north and lower in the south, but such correlation was not seen in those aged 15 or more.

The authors cannot be sure what genetic or environmental factors - or a combination of both - could be responsible for this.

Although the authors took steps to account for several factors that may have influenced the results, they point to some study limitations. For example, the higher proportion of urban populations than that of the whole nation, which hindered full study of the link between type 1 diabetes and environmental factors, and the possibility of missing cases or misdiagnosis.

Nonetheless, the authors say this is the first nationwide study to provide incidence rates for type 1 diabetes in all age groups, covering a vast geographical area. "These results should not only update the global map of type 1 diabetes in childhood, but also fill in the blank about the incidence of adult-onset type 1 diabetes," they write.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Removable Implant For Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes

Removable Implant For Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes

The implant which is placed in the peritoneal cavity resembles a spider's web with islet cells embedded in a calcium-releasing thread.

Weaning Foods With Hydrolyzed Cow's Milk May Not Prevent Type 1 Diabetes

Weaning Foods With Hydrolyzed Cow's Milk May Not Prevent Type 1 Diabetes

Weaning to an extensively hydrolyzed casein formula during infancy did not result in a reduction in the incidence of type 1 diabetes.

Don't Rule Out Type 1 Diabetes After the Age of thirty

Don't Rule Out Type 1 Diabetes After the Age of thirty

A novel genetic analysis has been done to identify type 1 diabetes in adults, this may help identify type 1 diabetes cases not picked up by doctors.

High Vitamin D Levels During Infancy Reduces Risk of Type 1 Diabetes

High Vitamin D Levels During Infancy Reduces Risk of Type 1 Diabetes

Vitamin D levels in infancy and childhood may induce the risk of islet autoimmunity among children which in turn can lead to type 1 diabetes.

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Otitis Media

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Otitis Media Diabetes - Essentials Restless Legs Syndrome Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma is a cancer of the fat cells in the body. It can occur anywhere in the body but most ...

 Erythroderma

Erythroderma

Erythroderma is a condition characterized by widespread reddening of the skin that occurs due to an ...

 Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick sinus syndrome is group of rhythm disturbances of the heart (arrhythmias) related to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...