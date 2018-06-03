‘Pressure Bandage’ Helps Stop Bleeding in Accident Victims

Active Bleeding Control (ABC) Project is to be launched by GVK EMRI for accident victims by controlling bleeding with a technique called "Pressure Bandage."

Project aims to train 1000 community volunteers including police, auto drivers, bus drivers, road users, roadside shops/outlets owners and representatives of road safety organizations.GVK EMRI, the professional Pre Hospital ambulance based service organization, working in partnership with the government of Telangana, and helping road traffic accident victims since 2005 is planning to launch Active Blooding Control(ABC) Project.This initiative hopes to save lives by educating bystanders on techniques to help stop severe bleeding.The project aims to train 1000 community volunteers including police, auto drivers, bus drivers, road users, roadside shops/outlets owners and representatives of road safety organizations will be formally launched on 9th March 2018 at GVK EMRI Medchal campus.According to Dr. G.V. Ramana Rao, MD, Director, Emergency Medicine Learning Centre (EMLC) & Research, every 1 minute a road traffic accident occurs and every 4 minutes a road traffic accident death occurs in India. Bleeding is the leading cause of death in road traffic accidents.Bystanders in road traffic accidents can help the road traffic accident victims in saving lives. This is possible by a simple technique of "Pressure bandage" when the bleeding is active.GVK EMRI has 334 ambulances in the state of Telangana. They transport 1350 emergency patients to various hospitals. Of which 205 cases need to be applied Pressure Bandage technique as they suffer from severe bleeding informed Dr. G.V.Did you know that after a traumatic injury, hemorrhage is responsible for over 35% of deaths and over 40% of deaths within the first 24 hours- second only to the rates of death due to severe central nervous system injury?Hemorrhage is the leading cause of preventable trauma death. It is estimated that as many as 1 in 5 trauma deaths are preventable through the use of bleeding control techniques.GVK EMRI in collaboration with international agencies is launching Active Bleeding Control (ABC) project in Telangana in Medchal region (Medchal road NH44, Shameerpet road SH1).The 1000 trained volunteers will also be given a first aid kit to apply the technique of pressure bandage. This first aid kit is called Active Bleeding Control (ABC) Kit.GVK EMRI which provides 108 ambulances service takes around 15 minutes to reach accident location. Therefore a bystander (can also be referred as a Good Samaritan) can help by "Calling 108", applying a "Pressure bandage".Source: Medindia