medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Prescription Drug Labels Provide Scant Dosing Guidance

by Bidita Debnath on  January 21, 2018 at 12:30 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

One in six children and adolescents in the U.S. is obese, indicates data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Despite the U.S. Congress providing incentives to drug manufacturers to encourage the study of medications in children, few approved drugs include safe dosing information for obese kids.
Prescription Drug Labels Provide Scant Dosing Guidance
Prescription Drug Labels Provide Scant Dosing Guidance

A study conducted at Children's National Health System in conjunction with the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research surveyed pediatric medical and clinical pharmacology reviews under the FDA Amendments Act of 2007 and the FDA Safety and Innovation Act of 2012. The study used search terms related to weight and size to determine the current incorporation of obesity as a covariate in pediatric drug development.

Of the 89 product labels identified, none provided dosing information related to obesity. The effect of body mass index on drug pharmacokinetics was mentioned in only four labels, according to the study "Obesity and Pediatric Drug Development," published online in The Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

Obesity increases the percentage of fat tissue more than it boosts the percentage of lean body mass and enlarges kidney size, factors that impact how the body takes up medicine, where it retains it and how quickly it is excreted.

"We are making progress in expanding the number of medicines with pediatric labeling, but we need to do more concerning providing dosing guidelines for children with obesity," says Janelle D. Vaughns, M.D., director of bariatric anesthesia at Children's National and the lead study author. "Moving forward, regulators, clinicians and the pharmaceutical industry should consider enrolling more obese patients in pediatric clinical trials to facilitate the safe and effective use of the next generation of medicines by obese children and adolescents."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Non-opioid Pain Medication Reduces Opioid Uses After Surgery

Non-opioid Pain Medication Reduces Opioid Uses After Surgery

Routine use of Gabapentin, a non-opioid pain medication, after surgery reduces dependence on opioid medication for pain relief.

Side Effects could Disrupt Adherence to Diabetic Medication

Side Effects could Disrupt Adherence to Diabetic Medication

Diabetic patients who are prescribed metformin may not adhere to their medication plan after a few months due to side effects.

Four Out of Five Abortions Occur In India Through Unprescribed Medications

Four Out of Five Abortions Occur In India Through Unprescribed Medications

Medical methods of abortion using mifepristone and misoprostol account for four out of five abortions in India.

ADHD Medications may be a Protective Factor for Prevention of STDs

ADHD Medications may be a Protective Factor for Prevention of STDs

Increasing evidence supports an association between ADHD and various health-risk behaviors.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs and Cosmetics Rules - Schedule H & Schedule H1 Drugs

Drugs and Cosmetics Rules - Schedule H & Schedule H1 Drugs

The Drugs and Cosmetics Rules state that schedule H and Schedule H1 drugs are to be sold only against a prescription by a registered medical practitioner.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Unused and Expired Medications - Why and How to Dispose?

Unused and Expired Medications - Why and How to Dispose?

Proper disposal of unused and expired medications through drug disposal programs is the preferred method wherever available.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Antibiotics Unused and Expired Medications - Why and How to Dispose? Drugs and Cosmetics Rules - Schedule H & Schedule H1 Drugs 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Blood groups are of four important groups determined by the presence or absence of specific ...

 Spermatocele

Spermatocele

Spermatocele is a condition in which there is a blockage in the epididymal duct, resulting in semen ...

 15 Interesting facts on Blood Donation

15 Interesting facts on Blood Donation

Be a blood donor and save lives for your donated blood is separated into blood products or just ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...