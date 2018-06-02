medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Premature Babies Make Fewer Friends: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 6, 2018 at 2:00 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Children born prematurely make fewer friends and feel less accepted by peers, finds study conducted by an international research collaboration, including the University of Warwick, UK. At the age of six, very preterm children reported 4 friends, compared with children born full-term who had 5 friends.
Premature Babies Make Fewer Friends: Study
Premature Babies Make Fewer Friends: Study

Professor Dieter Wolke, from the Department of Psychology and Warwick Medical School, led a team which demonstrated that children born premature - including very preterm and moderately-to-late preterm babies - are less accepted by their peers.

However, these children catch up - making more friends and gaining more acceptance from peers after the transition to school, by age eight. This was particularly beneficial for children who were born very preterm at school.

The researchers analysed over 1000 children born in Germany between 1985-6 from the Bavarian Longitudinal Study.

Of these, 179 were born very premature (under 32 weeks gestational age), 737 were moderately-to-late preterm (born between 32 and 36 weeks) and 231 were healthy full-term babies (born between 37 and 41 weeks gestation).

Participating children born preterm did not suffer from major neurodevelopmental impairments.

At birth, neonatal complications and parent-infant relationships were assessed by daily observations. At the ages of six and eight, cognitive and motor development as well as behaviour problems were assessed by psychologists and paediatricians with standard assessments.

Crucially, the semi-structured Friendship and Family Interview asked both the parents and the children how many friends the children had, and how often they saw their friends. The children and parents were also asked to complete a picture quiz to determine how they felt they were perceived by their peers.

It was found that children who were born very preterm reported on average four friends, while full term born children had five friends, by age six. Parents also reported their very preterm born children to be less accepted by their peers.

Very preterm children also saw their friends 15% less often than those who were born full term.

Once they had entered school, both very preterm and full term children reported about six friends but very preterm children still saw friends 15% less often. However, both their parents and the children themselves reported being equally accepted by the peers compared to full term children.

Children who had poorer motor abilities, poorer cognitive abilities and more emotional problems had fewer friends and were less well accepted by them.

Out of all the children, boys, children from larger families, as well as those with more cognitive, motor or behaviour problems, and poorer parent-infant relationships in infancy, had fewer friends, met them less and were less accepted by them. Professor Dieter Wolke commented:

"Having friends, playing with them and being accepted is important for social support and personal wellbeing. Having fewer friends, feeling less accepted can lead to feelings of loneliness and increases the risk of being excluded or bullied."

Professor Wolke and his colleagues conclude that routine follow-up of preterm children should include enquiring about social relationships.

"Entering school increases social networks and should be a consideration when contemplating delaying school entry for preterm children.

"Although most preterm children catch up with their full term peers during early elementary school, future interventions to improve friendships and social interaction skills should start before school entry to prevent later psychopathology and behaviour problems."

Parents of preterm babies - especially those with motor and cognitive impairment - should be given advice of how to create opportunities for social interaction and support social interaction skills in their children before school age.

"Improving early parenting and motor, cognitive, and behavioural development may also facilitate friendships and peer acceptance for children across the whole gestation spectrum. Multimodal training methods may be particularly effective when involving parents, teachers, and classroom settings."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Retinal Detachment Risk Greater in Premature Children: Study

Retinal Detachment Risk Greater in Premature Children: Study

Premature children have around 19 times a greater risk of retinal detachment later in their life than others, a new study revealed

Delaying Premature Delivery - How Safe Is It?

Delaying Premature Delivery - How Safe Is It?

An expert on women and child health explores the dangers of delaying premature delivery and says it is important to choose the right tocolytic agent to delay delivery.

Quiz on Pregnancy Exercises

Quiz on Pregnancy Exercises

Exercises during pregnancy have a beneficial effect on the mother and the baby. Test your knowledge on pregnancy exercises by taking this ...

Pregnancy Labor - Animation

Pregnancy Labor - Animation

Pregnancy Labor is caused by series of progressive expulsive contractions by the uterus and results in delivery of the baby from the mothers womb to the outside world.

Patent Ductus Arteriosus

Patent Ductus Arteriosus

Patent Ductus Arteriosus is a congenital defect of the heart where the fetal passage between pulmonary artery and aorta remains open and causes excess pulmonary blood flow.

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies look much smaller than babies with normal birthweight.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Patent Ductus Arteriosus Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of ...

 Euphoria

Euphoria

Euphoria is an exaggerated state of happiness and well-being that is beyond the normal emotional ...

 Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Natural sweeteners are considered to be healthier sugar alternatives as they are derived from ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...