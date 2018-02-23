Pregnant Women With Hypertension can Monitor Their Blood Pressure at Home: Study

A new study published in Ultrasound in Obstetrics & Gynecology provides evidence that pregnant women are monitoring themselves for high blood pressure. This reduces the number of hospital visits without compromising their health of the health of their babies.

The study included 108 women who were taught how to measure and record their blood pressure using a validated machine at home. A control group of 58 women was monitored in a clinic. There were no differences in adverse maternal, fetal, or neonatal outcomes.



‘Pregnant women with hypertension (high blood pressure) can safely monitor their blood pressure at home instead of going into a hospital or clinic’ "It is time to use existing technology in order to improve the way we look after pregnant women. Supported by both quantitative and qualitative research data, Home Monitoring of Hypertension in Pregnancy has proven very popular and is likely to be safe and cost saving," said senior author Prof. Asma Khalil, of St. George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, in London. "It is important to acknowledge that more studies are needed to establish safety for rare pregnancy complications and various aspects of its implementation in different healthcare settings."



Home Monitoring of Hypertension in Pregnancy has been selected to join the NHS Innovation Accelerator programme, which is supported by NHS England, Academic Health Science Networks, and University College London Partners.



