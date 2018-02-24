Screening for fracture risk in older postmenopausal women becomes cost effective by a good use of healthcare resources, finds a new research. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research .

Postmenopausal Women’s Fracture Risk Screening can be Cost Effective

‘Screening of fracture risk in postmenopausal women is important to make healthcare decisions.’

The analysis examined results from a large randomized controlled trial. Screening, using the FRAX fracture risk calculator in addition to bone density measurements, was highly cost-effective when compared with usual management, with savings due to prevention of all osteoporosis-related fractures and hip fractures."This cost-effectiveness study was conducted within a trial of screening to prevent osteoporotic fractures in elderly women. This very large clinical trial, in over 12,000 participants, provided a unique opportunity to investigate the cost-effectiveness of screening using information collected from a single large cohort," said lead author David Turner, of the University of East Anglia, in the UK. "This showed screening to be cost-effective and to represent an important resource for healthcare decision-making, both in the UK and internationally."Source: Eurekalert