medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Postmenopausal Women’s Fracture Risk Screening can be Cost Effective

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  February 24, 2018 at 11:42 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Screening for fracture risk in older postmenopausal women becomes cost effective by a good use of healthcare resources, finds a new research. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research .
Postmenopausal Women’s Fracture Risk Screening can be Cost Effective
Postmenopausal Women’s Fracture Risk Screening can be Cost Effective

The analysis examined results from a large randomized controlled trial. Screening, using the FRAX fracture risk calculator in addition to bone density measurements, was highly cost-effective when compared with usual management, with savings due to prevention of all osteoporosis-related fractures and hip fractures.

"This cost-effectiveness study was conducted within a trial of screening to prevent osteoporotic fractures in elderly women. This very large clinical trial, in over 12,000 participants, provided a unique opportunity to investigate the cost-effectiveness of screening using information collected from a single large cohort," said lead author David Turner, of the University of East Anglia, in the UK. "This showed screening to be cost-effective and to represent an important resource for healthcare decision-making, both in the UK and internationally."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis Worsened by Menopause

Symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis Worsened by Menopause

Menopause worsens symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. Women with rheumatoid arthritis suffer a greater decline in physical function following menopause.

Hormone Therapy for Menopause may Reduce Spinal Curvature

Hormone Therapy for Menopause may Reduce Spinal Curvature

Menopausal hormone therapy helps reduce curvature of the spine. The risk of developing age-related hyperkyphosis declines with hormone therapy.

Colle’s Fracture

Colle’s Fracture

Colles fracture or broken wrist is a wrist fracture, which occurs within an inch of the wrist joint. Colles fracture involves the forearm bone’s distal end of the radius.

Fracture

Fracture

A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.

Fracture of Knee Cap

Fracture of Knee Cap

Patella fracture is a kneecap injury that needs surgical correction. Undisplaced fracture can be healed by using a brace to keep the knee immobile.

Injuries Related to Sports

Injuries Related to Sports

Injuries are common in the sporting world. They can be minor like bruises and cuts, serious like fractures and sometimes fatal like head injuries.

Laser Vision Correction Surgery

Laser Vision Correction Surgery

Techniques using laser allow faster recovery rates when compared to the older modalities. LASIK is the most popular and widely accepted vision surgery in our country.

Menopause

Menopause

Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for 12-months.

Scaphoid Fracture of The Wrist

Scaphoid Fracture of The Wrist

The scaphoid is a small wrist bone. Scaphoid bone fractures usually occur when a person falls heavily on the palm of an outstretched hand.

Screening for Osteoporosis

Screening for Osteoporosis

The risk of suffering from osteoporotic fractures is 30-50% in women and 15 to 30% in men. Osteoporosis screening is currently recommended for women only.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Fracture Fracture of Knee Cap Menopause Dilatation and Curettage Colle’s Fracture Fracture Neck of Femur Laser Vision Correction Surgery Screening for Osteoporosis Injuries Related to Sports Scaphoid Fracture of The Wrist 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Why Do We Wink?

Why Do We Wink?

Winking is a non-verbal form of communication that involves the rapid closing and opening of one ...

 Top 7 Most Essential Anti-Aging Ingredients That Work

Top 7 Most Essential Anti-Aging Ingredients That Work

Anti-aging ingredients can prevent signs of aging such as wrinkles, dryness, and sagging of skin. ...

 Isaacs' Syndrome / Neuromyotonia

Isaacs' Syndrome / Neuromyotonia

A patient's struggle with Isaacs' syndrome with no cure. Also known as neuromyotonia it is a rare ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...