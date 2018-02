Postmenopausal Women’s Fracture Risk Screening can be Cost Effective

Font : A- A+



Screening for fracture risk in older postmenopausal women becomes cost effective by a good use of healthcare resources, finds a new research. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research .

Postmenopausal Women’s Fracture Risk Screening can be Cost Effective



The analysis examined results from a large randomized controlled trial. Screening, using the FRAX fracture risk calculator in addition to bone density measurements, was highly cost-effective when compared with usual management, with savings due to prevention of all osteoporosis-related fractures and hip fractures.



‘Screening of fracture risk in postmenopausal women is important to make healthcare decisions.’ "This cost-effectiveness study was conducted within a trial of screening to prevent osteoporotic fractures in elderly women. This very large clinical trial, in over 12,000 participants, provided a unique opportunity to investigate the cost-effectiveness of screening using information collected from a single large cohort," said lead author David Turner, of the University of East Anglia, in the UK. "This showed screening to be cost-effective and to represent an important resource for healthcare decision-making, both in the UK and internationally."







Source: Eurekalert The analysis examined results from a large randomized controlled trial. Screening, using the FRAX fracture risk calculator in addition to bone density measurements, was highly cost-effective when compared with usual management, with savings due to prevention of all osteoporosis-related fractures and hip fractures."This cost-effectiveness study was conducted within a trial of screening to prevent osteoporotic fractures in elderly women. This very large clinical trial, in over 12,000 participants, provided a unique opportunity to investigate the cost-effectiveness of screening using information collected from a single large cohort," said lead author David Turner, of the University of East Anglia, in the UK. "This showed screening to be cost-effective and to represent an important resource for healthcare decision-making, both in the UK and internationally."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on:

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on February 24, 2018 at 11:42 AM Women Health News