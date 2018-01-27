medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Women With High Level of Body Fat at Risk for Breast Cancer

by Anjali Aryamvally on  January 27, 2018 at 10:12 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Postmenopausal women, who at the same time have a normal body mass index (BMI) but higher body fat levels may be at an increased risk of breast cancer, suggests new study scheduled to be presented at a conference of the American Association for Cancer Research to be held in Texas.
Women With High Level of Body Fat at Risk for Breast Cancer
Women With High Level of Body Fat at Risk for Breast Cancer

BMI refers to the ratio of weight to height, but it is not an exact way to determine whole body fat levels, as muscle mass and bone density cannot be distinguished from fat mass.

The researchers found that the risk of breast cancer increased by 35 per cent for each five kilogram increase in whole body fat, despite having a normal BMI.

"Our findings show that the risk of invasive breast cancer is increased in postmenopausal women with normal BMI and higher levels of body fat, meaning that a large proportion of the population has an unrecognized risk of developing cancer," said Neil Iyengar, an oncologist at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

The study noted that the level of physical activity was lower in women with higher amounts of body fat, which further suggested the necessity of physical activity not only for the overweight people but also in those who are not obese.

For the study, the researchers analysed data from the Women's Health Initiative (WHI), an observational study that follows the health of postmenopausal women aged 50-79.

During the median 16 years of follow-up, study participants were assessed for the development of invasive breast cancer, and cancer cases were evaluated for estrogen receptor (ER) positivity.

Of the 3,460 participants in the study, 182 developed invasive breast cancer during follow-up and 146 of these cases were ER-positive.

About 80 per cent of all breast cancers are believed to be ER-positive.

Analysing the data, the researchers found a link between the risk of breast cancer and higher whole body fat even in women with normal BMI.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.

Inherited Breast Cancer Syndromes

Inherited Breast Cancer Syndromes

Inherited breast cancers are caused due to mutations in genes that increase the risk of breast cancer in women.

Genes Susceptible in Lynch Syndrome may also pose Breast Cancer Risk

Genes Susceptible in Lynch Syndrome may also pose Breast Cancer Risk

MSH6 and PMS2 genes susceptible in lynch syndrome may be associated with an increased risk for breast cancer, finds a new study.

Xenoestrogens Commonly Found in Food may Reduce Effectiveness of Breast Cancer Therapy

Xenoestrogens Commonly Found in Food may Reduce Effectiveness of Breast Cancer Therapy

Breast cancer patients taking palbociclib/letrozole combination therapy should avoid foods rich in xenoestrogens.

Breast Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Women and Cancer Cholesterol Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Warts are small skin lesions caused by the human papillomavirus and are usually harmless and ...

 Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies ...

 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that affects multiple organs like the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...