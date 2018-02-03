Experts in tarot reading have revealed top ways to be more positive and optimistic in life.



Tarot and angel card reader Nitika Duggal and tarot card reader Madhu Kotiya have some tips to stay positive:

Positive Attitude: Top Tips to Maintain Positivity in Life

‘De-clutter and focus on solutions: Top and easy ways to wake up, feel awesome and stay positive in personal and professional life.’

Yes, it's an overthrown advice but it is de-cluttering that's the core foundation of success at work.Place gardenia at your workstation once a week.Positive group support is important to help each other through difficult times. Surrounding your positive people will help you stay positive in a negative situation. Plenty of people will roam around you, avoid them. Their negative attitude will let you down and be counterproductive to what you are trying to achieve by practising positive thinking.You should train your body and mind. This will happen with exercise. Through exercise, we release those natural endorphins in our brain that make us feel better. Exercise has physical as well as mental and emotional benefits. It will boost your self-esteem for having the discipline to exercise. It is an excellent way to reduce negative thoughts from your mind.Where and how you focus your attention determines your emotional state. When you zero in on the problems you are facing, you create negative emotions and stress. When you shift your focus towards actions that can improve your circumstances, you will create sense of self-efficacy that yields positive emotions and reduces stress.Source: IANS