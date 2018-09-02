medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Poor Nutrition in Early Childhood can Lead to Hearing Loss Later

by Hannah Joy on  February 9, 2018 at 11:36 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Preschool children who are undernourished are twice likely to suffer from hearing loss in their adulthood, reveals a new study.
Poor Nutrition in Early Childhood can Lead to Hearing Loss Later
Poor Nutrition in Early Childhood can Lead to Hearing Loss Later

The study, led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, analyzed the relationship between the hearing of more than 2,200 young adults in Nepal and their nutritional levels as children 16 years earlier.

The findings suggest that nutritional interventions in South Asia could help prevent hearing loss, a condition which currently affects an estimated 116 million young people in the region.

The study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Hearing loss is the fourth leading cause of disability worldwide, and an estimated 80 percent of affected individuals live in low- and middle-income countries.

Prevalence estimates of hearing impairment among children and young adults in South Asia range from 14 to 28 percent of the population.

"Our findings should help elevate hearing loss as a still-neglected public health burden, and one that nutrition interventions in early childhood might help prevent," says Keith West Jr., a professor of International Health at the Bloomberg School and the principal investigator of the study.

The lead author was Susan Emmett, MD, MPH, an otolaryngologist who conducted the analysis and wrote the paper as a postdoctoral fellow at the Bloomberg School's Center for Human Nutrition.

From 2006 to 2008, researchers tested the hearing of more than 2,200 young adults. All study participants had been part of a nutrition trial conducted between 1989 and 1991 in the District of Sarlahi in Nepal that collected information to assess their nutritional status.

Results of the auditory tests show that young adults who were stunted in childhood were nearly twice as likely to show signs of hearing loss. Stunting, or being too short for one's age, is a chronic condition of undernourishment that often starts before birth, which is a critical time for the development of auditory function.

Researchers suspect that impeded inner ear development caused by undernutrition, especially in the womb, may contribute to the increased risk of hearing loss found in the study.

Participants who were too thin as children were also at a twofold increase of hearing loss. Being too thin for one's age is typically caused by acute malnutrition, defined as shorter, more severe periods of undernutrition.

Acute malnutrition raises children's susceptibility to infections, including in the ear. Repeated ear infections can lead to hearing loss.

"Our findings are not only important for low-resource areas of Nepal, but also for much of South Asia," says West.

"The study site in Nepal is representative of much of the Gangetic region of South Asia. There are over 160 million undernourished children in this region, putting them at high risk for a range of health and developmental problems. We now have evidence that addressing this nutritional burden might also prevent hearing loss later in life."

Previous studies have linked deficiencies of micronutrients, including vitamin A, to hearing impairment. This is believed to be the first, however, to investigate the relationship between generalized undernutrition and hearing loss, and it is believed to be the first to identify early childhood nutritional status as a modifiable risk factor for later-life hearing loss.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Hearing Loss Symptom Evaluation

Hearing Loss Symptom Evaluation

Hearing loss is a common problem that could occur in childhood or often develops with age or is caused by repeated exposure to loud noises. Keep abreast on its causes and symptoms.

Hearing Loss in Young Children and Early Intervention

Hearing Loss in Young Children and Early Intervention

Early identification of hearing loss in infants and young children and treating hearing impairment can go a long way to integrate them into the society of talking people.

Noise-Induced Hearing Loss

Noise-Induced Hearing Loss

Noise-induced hearing loss is the hearing impairment that occurs due to noise exposure. Noise-related hearing loss is also listed among occupational illnesses.

Occupational Hearing Loss

Occupational Hearing Loss

Noise-Induced hearing loss is one of the major avoidable causes of hearing loss and is also one of the major occupational hazards.

Acoustic Neuroma

Acoustic Neuroma

Acoustic neuroma is a benign intercranial tumor involving the myelin-forming Schwann cells of the vestibular portion of the 8th cranial nerve in the peripheral nervous system

Hearing Aids

Hearing Aids

Hearing aid is an electronic device that helps people with hearing loss to hear more and communicate more effectively. Only 1 out of 5 people benefit from a hearing aid.

Meniere’s Disease

Meniere’s Disease

Meniere’s disease is a condition of unknown cause in which the patient experiences symptoms of vertigo, hearing loss, tinnitus and a feeling of fullness in the ears.

Presbycusis

Presbycusis

Presbycusis (age related hearing loss) is the gradual loss of hearing that occurs as people get older. Presbycusis involves progressive sensorineural hearing loss.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Tinnitus

Tinnitus

Tinnitus is the perception of ringing, hissing, or other sound within the ears when no corresponding external sound is present.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

The Cabbage Diet Tinnitus Zone Diet Presbycusis The Macrobiotic Diet Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Acoustic Neuroma Meniere’s Disease Hearing Aids 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person''s immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home ...

 Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of ...

 Euphoria

Euphoria

Euphoria is an exaggerated state of happiness and well-being that is beyond the normal emotional ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...