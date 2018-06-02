medindia
Poor Lighting Harms Kids' Eyesight

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 6, 2018 at 12:19 AM Child Health News
Children in India spend on an average upto 12 hours a day in poor quality light both in school and home, according to a survey, which was conducted across 12 countries including India.
The survey pointed out that nearly half of all Indian parents worry that their child will need spectacles in future.

"To address this alarming and growing urban emergency of child myopia, more than half (55 per cent) of Indian parents surveyed were willing to purchase good quality lighting that could positively impact their child's eyesight and performance at school, in addition to improving their diet," said the survey.

The findings of the survey is also supported by a World Health Organisation (WHO) report which accepts that spending more time outdoors can help.

"As Indian children are increasingly spending more time indoors under artificial lighting, concentrating on school work, it is important that they do sounder good quality lighting that is comfortable for their eyes, to reduce any unnecessary strain," said Sumit Joshi, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Philips Lighting India.

The survey added that academic performance and children's stress levels are also a source of concern for Indian parents.

Source: IANS

Loading...