medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Polio Labs can be Used to Help Tackle Tropical Diseases

by Bidita Debnath on  January 27, 2018 at 11:52 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A diverse group of communicable diseases that prevail in tropical and subtropical conditions affect more than one billion people every year. To help tackle neglected tropical diseases, researchers from LSTM have investigated the possibility of utilising the Polio network of 145 labs set up around the world.
Polio Labs can be Used to Help Tackle Tropical Diseases
Polio Labs can be Used to Help Tackle Tropical Diseases

In 1988, the World Health Organization set out to eradicate polio and established the Global Polio Laboratory Network (GPLN). The labs receive samples from local health clinics where individuals have presented with signs of polio and tests those samples using necessary culture screens and gene-based PCR tests to diagnose the disease. In a paper published in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases, the team from LSTM, along with colleagues across the COUNTDOWN Consortium, examined the possibility of expanding the tests conducted at GPLN labs to include other pathogens of public health importance, namely soil transmitted helminths and Schistosoma.

First Author, LSTM's Dr Lucas Cunningham, said: "The successful campaign waged against polio has eliminated the disease from most countries where is was once endemic, but there remains a group of diseases, namely NTDs, that affect about a billion people. We set out to see if these laboratories could be potentially expanded to address the need for a molecular diagnostic platform to NTDs, taking advantage of the Ghanaian lab's accumulated experience and resources."

The paper describes a pilot study of the expansion that was carried out in the Ghana GPLN lab where 448 fecal samples were tested. The lab was able to successfully test for helminths, identifying a prevalence of 22% for the combined helminth infections. The design of the current study was not suitable to make any epidemiological conclusions, but did demonstrate the suitability of adapting a GPLN lab for the detection of helminths. Interestingly, 1% of samples were infected with Strongyloides for which there is no surveillance system at all.

"The study demonstrates a potential way forward in the monitoring and control of neglected tropical diseases that could be adapted and included in the legacy plan of the Global Polio Laboratory Network," says LSTM's Dr Emily Adams and the paper's senior author, "we are excited at the prospect of working with this team as we go forward'

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Enterovirus D68 Likely To Cause Mystery Polio-Like Illness

Enterovirus D68 Likely To Cause Mystery Polio-Like Illness

Researchers identified strong evidence that a virus called Enterovirus D68 is the cause of a mystery polio-like illness.

Several Cases of Polio-Like Disease Observed in Kids

Several Cases of Polio-Like Disease Observed in Kids

Even children who seem to fully recover can develop new muscle pain, weakness, or paralysis as adults, 15 to 40 years later.

3 Endemic Nations Received Highest Polio Vaccines In 2016

3 Endemic Nations Received Highest Polio Vaccines In 2016

Access to immunization has decreased the number of deaths in children, specially in the endemic nations like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nigeria.

Novel Technique to Modify 'Virus-Like Particles' in the Polio Vaccine

Novel Technique to Modify 'Virus-Like Particles' in the Polio Vaccine

Currently, production of polio vaccine requires the growth of enormous quantities of live virus, which is then chemically killed.

Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal range.

Poliomyelitis

Poliomyelitis

Polio is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. It results in paralysis and generally affects people of all age groups, children being more susceptible

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Poliomyelitis Hypermobility Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Warts are small skin lesions caused by the human papillomavirus and are usually harmless and ...

 Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies ...

 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that affects multiple organs like the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...