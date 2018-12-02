medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Insurance News

PM Narendra Modi Promotes Modicare Among Indian Diaspora in Oman

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 12, 2018 at 11:35 PM Health Insurance News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promotes the new National Health Protection Scheme called Ayushman Bharat in an address to the Indian diaspora in Oman. "In our Budget this year, we did something that drew the world's attention," Modi said to thousands of cheering expatriate Indians at the Sultan Qaboos Stadium here soon after his arrival here on the third and last leg of his three-nation tour of West Asia and the Gulf.
PM Narendra Modi Promotes Modicare Among Indian Diaspora in Oman
PM Narendra Modi Promotes Modicare Among Indian Diaspora in Oman

"In our Budget this year, we did something that drew the world's attention," Modi said to thousands of cheering expatriate Indians at the Sultan Qaboos Stadium here soon after his arrival here on the third and last leg of his three-nation tour of West Asia and the Gulf.

"For 10 crore poor families of India, which translates into 40-50 crore beneficiaries, we announced the Ayushnman Bharat scheme.

"Each family covered under this scheme will get free medical treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh (per year)," Modi said.

Even as he said that people must be wondering what Ayushman Bharat was all about, his attention was drawn by a remark from somebody in the audience and he said: "Yes, newspapers in India call it Modicare."

Ayushman Bharat is envisaged as the world's largest government-funded healthcare programme.

Modi said that under other similar schemes, the poor are being given life insurance at a premium of 90 paise or Re 1 per month.

"As a chaiwala, I know that you can't even have a cup of tea for 90 paise," he said, adding that around Rs 2,000 crore have been disbursed against claims under these schemes.

The Prime Minister said that though governments have come and gone in India, bureaucrats have remained the same as also the system, but changes have come to be noticed.

"Today banks cannot chase away poor people," he said. "Today government officers are knocking at the doors of poor people's homes offering gas connections. Our government is working on providing free electricity to the poor."

In a speech that comes ahead of the general elections in India next year, Modi said that in the last four years nobody asked "how much did Modi take away".

"Today, the Opposition, though not making allegations (of corruption) against us, are asking 'Modiji, how much has come in' whereas people used to ask previously (prior to the present NDA government) how much has gone away," he said.

Modi also praised the expatriate Indians in Oman, numbering over 800,000, for their contributions to its development. He said that Indian and Omani authorities are constantly in touch with each other for addressing grievances of Indians in the Gulf country.

He also praised the Omani royal family for maintaining a close relationship with India.

Modi arrived here on Sunday evening after visiting Palestine and the United Arab Emiraes (UAE) and was to meet Oman's Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said later in the evening.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Health Insurance in India - An Introduction

Health Insurance in India - An Introduction

The term Health Insurance is used to describe a form of insurance that pays for medical expenses. Read on to choose from types of health insurance schemes available in India.

Quiz on Health Insurance

Quiz on Health Insurance

This Quiz is to test your knowledge on health insurance in the U.S, there is so much activity with the new law and building of Health Exchanges - all peaking for a January 2014 deadline. ...

Health Insurance Aids in Treatment for Cystic Fibrosis

Health Insurance Aids in Treatment for Cystic Fibrosis

Improved access to medical care under the Medicaid Children's Health Insurance Program has an impact on the recovery from cystic fibrosis.

Your Health Insurance may Not Cover New Cholesterol Drugs

Your Health Insurance may Not Cover New Cholesterol Drugs

Your health insurance may not cover PCSK9 inhibitors, the new cholesterol drugs prescribed to people with high bad cholesterol levels.

Premenstrual Syndrome

Premenstrual Syndrome

Premenstrual syndrome or PMS is a medical condition characterized by a range of physical and emotional symptoms before onset of menstruation.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Premenstrual Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Our daily habits can cause premature wrinkling, loss of suppleness and pigmentation of skin. These ...

 Food Intolerance

Food Intolerance

Food intolerance refers to an inability or difficulty in digesting certain foods resulting in ...

 Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person's immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home remedies ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...