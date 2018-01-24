medindia
Philips Launches Three AI-driven Imaging Devices

by Julia Samuel on  January 24, 2018 at 5:30 PM Medical Gadgets
Philips India launched next-generation products supported by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven software with a view to providing reliable imaging solutions.

The imaging solutions are namely "Access CT 32 Slice", "Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T MRI" and "Dura Diagnost F30 Digital X-ray".
Philips Launches Three AI-driven Imaging Devices

"The new offerings in MRI, CT, and Digital X-ray are developed to help radiologists diagnose faster, more accurately with an added benefit of lower ownership costs and better patient experience," Rohit Sathe, President Philips Healthcare, India, said in a statement.

The "Access CT 32 Slice" offers flexibility, exceptional image quality and diagnostic accuracy with a lower total cost of ownership.

"Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T MRI" is built on proven dStream digital broadband technology, present in over 2000 installations worldwide which can accelerate patient throughput with a simplified Breeze Workflow.

"DuraDiagnost F30 Digital X-ray" helps to simplify the path to clinical decision-making, improves outcomes for patients and reduces the imaging department burden.

"I am sure that these solutions will effectively meet the expectations of the radiologists and imaging departments," Sathe added.

Source: IANS

