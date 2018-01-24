medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Personality Changes Begin Early in Alzheimer's Disease

by Hannah Joy on  January 24, 2018 at 11:02 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Personality changes that lead to behavioral disorders can begin during the transition from Alzheimer's disease (AD) to mild cognitive impairment (MCI).
Personality Changes Begin Early in Alzheimer's Disease
Personality Changes Begin Early in Alzheimer's Disease

A key feature of Alzheimer's disease is memory loss and losing one's ability to think and make decisions (also called "cognitive ability"). Those changes can begin slowly, during a phase called "mild cognitive impairment". A variety of diseases can cause MCI, but the most common is Alzheimer's disease.

Not all people who have MCI develop Alzheimer's disease but if memory loss is a person's fundamental MCI symptom, and if that person's genes (DNA) suggests they may be likely to develop Alzheimer's disease, the risk for the condition can be as high as 90 percent.

Personality changes and behavior problems that come with Alzheimer's disease are as troubling as memory loss and other mental difficulties for caregivers and those living with the condition.

Mayo Clinic researchers wondered if personality changes that begin early, when MCI memory loss becomes noticeable, might help predict Alzheimer's disease at its earliest stages.

The researchers created a study to test their theory and published their findings in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

Scientists recruited cognitively normal participants 21-years-old and older who were genetically more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease.

The recruitment period began in January 1994 and ended in December 2016. Researchers also recruited people without a genetic likelihood for developing Alzheimer's disease to serve as a control group.

All participants took several tests, including medical and neurological (or brain) exams. They were also screened for depression, as well as cognitive and physical function.

After analyzing results, the researchers concluded that personality changes, which can lead to changes in behavior, occur early on during the development of Alzheimer's disease.

The behavioral changes, however, may be barely noticeable and can include mood swings, depression, and anxiety.

Scientists suggested that further research might be needed to learn whether diagnosing these early personality changes could help experts develop earlier, safer, and more effective treatments or even prevention options for the more severe types of behavior challenges that affect people with Alzheimer's disease.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Can Memory Training Help People With Mild Cognitive Impairment Improve Mental Ability?

Can Memory Training Help People With Mild Cognitive Impairment Improve Mental Ability?

New research aims to evaluate the effectiveness of memory training on the cognitive functioning of individuals with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and its durability.

Cognitive Enhancers Associated With Increased Harm In People With Mild Cognitive Impairment: Study

Cognitive Enhancers Associated With Increased Harm In People With Mild Cognitive Impairment: Study

A study published in CMAJ has found that cognitive enhancers did not improve cognition and were associated with increased harm in people with mild cognitive impairment.

Cellular Vessels Predict Likelihood of Mild Cognitive Impairment Developing into Dementia

Cellular Vessels Predict Likelihood of Mild Cognitive Impairment Developing into Dementia

Tiny micro-vesicle structures carry tell-tale proteins that may help to predict the likelihood of mild cognitive impairment developing into Alzheimer's disease.

Gene Variation Linked to Brain Atrophy in Mild Cognitive Impairment

Gene Variation Linked to Brain Atrophy in Mild Cognitive Impairment

Individuals diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment could experience accelerated rates of brain atrophy due to the presence of a gene variant, a new study found

Personality Types

Personality Types

Personality is to a man what perfume is to a flower. Understanding different personalities types example - introvert or extrovert; Type A or Type B personality.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More News on:

Personality Types 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that affects multiple organs like the ...

 Hib Vaccine

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused ...

 Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a chronic low mood and self-esteem affecting ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...