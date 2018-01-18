medindia
People Play Online Games to De-Stress

by Bidita Debnath on  January 18, 2018 at 11:48 PM Lifestyle News
Online games can help soothe and relax your brain, providing the perfect come-down after a frantic day at the office. According to a survey, people play online games to relax and de-stress.
The survey by Reycreo, a platform for easy and fun gaming experience, was conducted among 1,000 people to understand the lifestyle of an online gamer, read a statement.

It was found that just 20 percent play games for fun and recreation, and 80 percent want to play when they want to relax. As many as 37 percent respondents play online games when they are travelling whereas 63 percent of the respondents play while at home or at their workplace when they want to relax or de-stress.

The study also stated that about 76 percent of the user base comprises of professionals and 14 percent are students. Surprisingly, 10 percent of loyal online gamers are senior citizens who play to overcome boredom and to pass time.

Apart from metros like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, users from tier-II cities like Patna, Indore, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Chandigarh, Kochi and Bhopal are the most active online gamers.

How frequently do people play online games?

On an average, a user plays around 15-18 games per day and spends around 30 minutes every day on the platform.

Source: IANS

