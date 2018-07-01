Health authorities in Thailand are alarmed about a phallic fad in the Thai capital where men are having their penises whitened.

Penis Bleaching Procedure Sweeps Thailand

‘A Bangkok hospital clinic that uses a laser whitening procedure has been attracting a growing clientele.’

A Facebook post written by an employee of Bangkok's Lelux Hospital promoting the procedure has received nearly 20,000 shares and more than 10,000 comments, mostly baffled or bemused, often tagging another person. The video uploaded with the post showed a man lying on a clinic's table as the doctor seemingly performed the laser procedure and had been viewed more than 4 million times.The operation, which was introduced six months ago, sees laser whitening used over five sessions. The treatment was reportedly offered after one male patient complained of "dark parts" on his groin. Many of the patients who have undergone the procedure are believed to be from Thailand's LGBTQ community."The skin of the private part is sensitive. Such laser services may cause irritation, allergies and inflammation," said Dr Thongchai Keeratihuttayakorn, Thailand's Health Service Support Department deputy director-general. Warning that the procedure may also impact the reproductive system, the doctor summarized: "It's not worth the money."Bunthita Wattanasiri, manager for the Skin and Laser department at Lelax Hospital, said: "We have to be careful because it's a sensitive part of the body. These days a lot of people are asking about it. We get around 100 clients a month, three to four clients a day."Source: Medindia