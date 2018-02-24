Pediatric Use of Inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO) Saves Lives of Newborns

Font : A- A+



The use of inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) is increasing in pediatric treatments and it is saving the lives of many newborns, according to a report presented at the 47th Critical Care Congress, 2018.

Pediatric Use of Inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO) Saves Lives of Newborns



iNO, a colorless odorless gas, is used to treat hypoxic respiratory failure in infants born full-term and near-term and also has become an important therapy for acute respiratory distress syndrome and pulmonary hypertension in newborns.



‘The increasing use of inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) for newborns reduces death due to breathing failure called hypoxemic respiratory failure. iNO is a colorless odorless gas that regulates the quality of muscles around the wall of blood vessels.’ Jonathan Chan, M.D., a Children's National Health System critical care fellow, analyzed de-identified data from patient visits from January 2005 to December 2015 at 47 children's hospitals around the nation. Dr. Chan included 18,343 patients in the analysis.



Among the findings: As a group, the children had an overall mortality rate of 22.7 percent. The mortality rate dropped from 29.1 percent in 2005 to 21.2 percent in 2015.

The median adjusted cost per admission was an estimated $158,740 ($5,846 per patient day). "This large observational study indicates that the use of iNO grew from 2005 to 2015," Dr. Chan says. "While hospital stays grew longer during the study period, we saw a decrease in mortality of 0.01 percent per year."



The highest number of admissions with iNO use included: Neonatal care, including neonates with extracorporeal membranous oxygenation (ECMO)

Cardiac care, including major cardiothoracic repair of heart anomaly

Other surgeries, including tracheostomy with mechanical ventilation for more than 96 hours. Dr. Chan notes that because this is a retrospective observational analysis, the study's findings should be interpreted as exploratory.



"Off-label use of iNO continues to increase among pediatric patients. And an increasing proportion of admissions are for specialty areas other than neonatal care," he adds. "Increasing off-label use of iNO is associated with decreased mortality. But it also is associated with an increased length of stay, higher hospital costs and more units of iNO administered."



Source: Eurekalert iNO, a colorless odorless gas, is used to treat hypoxic respiratory failure in infants born full-term and near-term and also has become an important therapy for acute respiratory distress syndrome and pulmonary hypertension in newborns.Jonathan Chan, M.D., a Children's National Health System critical care fellow, analyzed de-identified data from patient visits from January 2005 to December 2015 at 47 children's hospitals around the nation. Dr. Chan included 18,343 patients in the analysis."This large observational study indicates that the use of iNO grew from 2005 to 2015," Dr. Chan says. "While hospital stays grew longer during the study period, we saw a decrease in mortality of 0.01 percent per year."Dr. Chan notes that because this is a retrospective observational analysis, the study's findings should be interpreted as exploratory."Off-label use of iNO continues to increase among pediatric patients. And an increasing proportion of admissions are for specialty areas other than neonatal care," he adds. "Increasing off-label use of iNO is associated with decreased mortality. But it also is associated with an increased length of stay, higher hospital costs and more units of iNO administered."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: