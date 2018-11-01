medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Patients With Mitochondrial Disease Go for Food Supplements

by Bidita Debnath on  January 11, 2018 at 11:50 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In the absence of validated, effective drug treatments, patients with mitochondrial disease often take a variety of vitamins and supplements, substances that are largely unstandardized, unregulated, and unproven.
Patients With Mitochondrial Disease Go for Food Supplements
Patients With Mitochondrial Disease Go for Food Supplements

Defects in mitochondria, the tiny structures that power our cells by functioning as biological batteries, cause an array of complex, often life-threatening disorders that can affect any and all organs and systems.

Experts in mitochondrial medicine propose to remedy that situation, calling for systematic scientific studies in cells and animals to lay the foundation for clinical trials of precise nutritional interventions for patients with energy deficiency diseases.

"We're aiming to raise the bar for clinical treatments," said Marni J. Falk, MD, executive director of the Mitochondrial Medicine Frontier Program at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). Falk co-authored a new analysis of nutritional interventions for mitochondrial disorders published Nov. 3 in the Annual Review of Pathology: Mechanisms of Disease. "Our major objectives were to review the basic scientific evidence for compounds already being used in mitochondrial disease patients and to advocate a framework for rigorously evaluating their safety and efficacy in this population."

The review article represents the collaborative effort of expert co-authors from eight centers, including first author Adam J. Kuszak, PhD, of the Office of Dietary Supplements of the National Institute of Health (NIH). The current effort grew out of a 2014 NIH meeting focused on developing an evidence base for nutritional interventions in primary mitochondrial disorders.

"Our analysis made it clear how much more we need to learn about developing effective nutritional treatments for mitochondrial disease," said co-author Zarazuela Zolkipli-Cunningham, MBChBD, a neuromuscular specialist and attending physician in CHOP's Mitochondrial Medicine Frontier Program. "There's a large gap between the compounds that patients are routinely using and the degree to which those compounds have been scientifically tested."

For instance, Zolkipli-Cunningham pointed to an "astounding variety" of the supplement coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), sold over the counter in diverse versions and dosages. It is marketed as an antioxidant to reduce biological damage from reactive oxidant molecules.

However, she pointed out, there is no definitive evidence for health benefits from CoQ10. Moreover, there are no standardized formulations for this supplement, so patients may receive widely varying ingredients from one product to another. A third consideration is that a given supplement may act differently in a healthy consumer than in an individual with a mitochondrial disorder, because defects in mitochondria have wide-ranging effects on cellular function. Finally, supplements may act very differently across different subtypes of mitochondrial disease.

"Anything that affects cellular function is biologically acting as a drug, whether you obtain it from a pharmacy or a health food store," said Falk. "However, unlike prescription medications, which are closely regulated and standardized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, vitamins, dietary supplements, and medical foods are considered in our country to be in a separate regulatory category with much less stringent requirements. Their manufacturing standards are not as tightly regulated, and their claims are limited to optimizing general public health, not to treating specific diseases. So we know a lot less about their safety and efficacy in patients."

In the current study, the authors review the main types of nutritional therapies used in patients with mitochondrial disease. These include micronutrients, such as vitamins and vitamin-related substances like thiamine (B1), riboflavin (B2), nicotinic acid (B3, also known as niacin), and folic acid. Other nutritional therapies include metabolic-modifying agents such as L-arginine, creatine and CoQ10, cellular signaling-pathway modulators such as resveratrol, and macronutrient modifications such as the ketogenic diet.

Moving Toward More Precise Nutritional Therapies

The authors recommend that all nutritional interventions undergo rigorous testing, and detail the range of laboratory models available for such tests, including specific cell culture systems and experimental animals: C. elegans microscopic worms, fruit flies, zebrafish and mouse lines genetically engineered to model different forms of human mitochondrial diseases.

Preclinical studies in these cell culture systems and laboratory model animals, the authors say, should be used to advance precise treatments for different types of mitochondrial disease, setting the stage for clinical trials in both children and adults.

The Mitochondrial Medicine Frontier Program at CHOP already tests potential therapies in cells, worms and zebrafish, with the goal to discover precision therapies targeted to the distinct genetic disease affecting each patient. Partnering with external sponsors, the program will shortly have four active phase 2 or phase 3 clinical trials under way in mitochondrial disease patients. The program has also now hired a dedicated dietitian, possibly the first dietitian in the U.S. focused on harnessing all aspects of nutrition to improve health in patients with mitochondrial diseases.

"As we move toward translating research leads into therapies to test in individualized, patient-centered clinical trials, we need to focus on improving health outcomes that are meaningful to patients," said Falk. Patients each typically have more than a dozen symptoms, most commonly muscle weakness, chronic fatigue, exercise intolerance and balance problems--hallmarks of the energy shortages stemming from malfunctioning mitochondria.

"Our toolbox is so much better than what was available 20 years ago," said Falk, who draws on next-generation sequencing technologies that have enabled researchers to identify approximately 300 different genes in which inherited mutations cause mitochondrial disease. She then integrates the broad advances that have been made in understanding the biology of how mitochondrial dysfunction from different genetic causes leads to disease, together with cutting-edge laboratory techniques and a growing cadre of model systems that can now be readily exploited to prioritize precision-medicine strategies to test in clinical trials. "But of course, we still have a lot of work ahead of us to develop proven, effective nutritional and drug therapies for the diverse array of mitochondrial disease."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Mitochondria Linked to Cocaine Addiction can be Blocked

Mitochondria Linked to Cocaine Addiction can be Blocked

Mitochondria in brain cells that cause brain disease were found to be linked to cocaine addiction and these could be blocked by using a chemical called Mdivi-1.

Cardiac Dysfunction Linked to Mitochondrial Protein

Cardiac Dysfunction Linked to Mitochondrial Protein

Mitochondria play a central role in maintaining optimal cardiac performance and deregulated mitochondrial activity plays a causative role in heart diseases.

New Clinical Guidelines to Treat Mitochondrial Diseases Released

New Clinical Guidelines to Treat Mitochondrial Diseases Released

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia clinician co-leads consensus statement for managing complex mitochondrial genetic disorders.

Removal of Damaged Mitochondria may Help Treat Liver Cancer

Removal of Damaged Mitochondria may Help Treat Liver Cancer

New way to remove drug-resistant cancer stem cells for better liver cancer therapy discovered.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top Food for Dieters Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient''s T-lymphocytes are genetically ...

 Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a ...

 Facts on Anorexia

Facts on Anorexia

Anorexia Nervosa is an eating disorder, wherein a person becomes conscious about their body and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...