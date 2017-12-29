Pregnant women need to avoid milk that is adulterated with oxytocin, as it can lead to abortion and there are chances for babies to be born with deformities, reveals a new study.

Oxytocin in Adulterated Milk can Lead to Abortion

Milk has numerous health benefits and is well-known among all the age groups, right from the children to the old. However, adulteration of food products has become a major issue, as they are causing severe health issues.One such injection iswhich is affecting the cattle directly and also humans (indirectly) in the form of dairy products.Oxytocin that is injected reaches the human body when people consume milk or dairy products that can lead to various side effects.Early onset of puberty, development of breast in male and lack of testosterone production are all due to hormonal imbalance caused by consumption of adulterated milk."Milk adulterated with oxytocin should be avoided by pregnant women as it may lead to abortion and babies may be born with deformities. It increases the risk of haemorrhage in mothers after birth and can also inhibit breastfeeding", said Dr. Arvind Vaid, Chief Infertility & IVF Specialist, Indira IVF Hospital, New Delhi.Milk is thought to be a rich source of calcium and other components that are present are overlooked.Hormones including prolactin, luteinizing hormone(LH), estrogens, oxytocin, progesterone, growth hormone, thyroid stimulating hormone are all present in the milk. These hormones can cause hormonal imbalance, which could lead to infertility.Many people are intolerant to lactose (the sugar found in milk) or sometimes are even allergic to casein (protein in milk) and often goes unnoticed.Fatigue, irritable bowel syndrome are the most common symptoms, and repeated exposure to allergies slows down the fertility and causes improper ovulation, missing periods, reduces the egg quality and recurrent miscarriage.Dr. Ishita Lunkad, Pune based gynecologist said, "Certain amount of estrogen in the male is required especially in the elderly age, but normally an excess of estrogen in the male body leads to disruption of re-absorption of the luminal fluids in the epididymis leading to infertility. Consumption of more than the limit estrogen through diet leads to significant reduction in the epididymal weight causing decreased sperm motility and concentration."Plastic contains BPA (endocrine disruptor) that can cause fertility issues in both men and women. This is one of the reason why women have high levels of FSH, low levels of AMH, problems in implantation, PCOS and depleted ovarian reserve.Understanding the serious health issues caused by adulterated milk in both men and women is essential. Traces of oxytocin can be eliminated by boiling milk. Thus, being little mindful of the adulterated milk can help save some health and fertility issues.Source: Medindia