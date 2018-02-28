medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. AIDS/HIV News

Over 23 Prisoners Tested HIV Positive in Gorakhpur Jail, Uttar Pradesh

by Hannah Joy on  February 28, 2018 at 12:26 PM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Twenty-three prisoners, including a woman, were tested positive for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in Gorakhpur district jail, Uttar Pradesh.
Over 23 Prisoners Tested HIV Positive in Gorakhpur Jail, Uttar Pradesh
Over 23 Prisoners Tested HIV Positive in Gorakhpur Jail, Uttar Pradesh

"The inmates were found to be HIV positives during health camps conducted time to time to examine the health of prisoners. They are now undergoing treatment at the BRD Medical College (in Gorakhpur)," said jail superintendent Ram Dhani Muni.

The prisoners were tested over the months and now are being treated in a hospital.

The matter came to light when a blood donation camp began at the jail in October, last year on the direction of deputy inspector general (jail) Yadvendra Shukla.

However, the jail superintendent did not reveal as to how and when these prisoners contacted the deadly virus.

"In October last year, on the initiative of Uttar Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, a camp was started to conduct blood tests on prisoners to detect HIV. Of the 2,000-odd prisoners, over half have been tested," said Gorakhpur Range DIG (Jail) Yadvendra Shukla.

Most of the HIV-infected prisoners were under trial, besides those serving jail sentences, said the superintendent.

About 1400 were examined, and another 400 prisoners are yet to be tested in the camps, which are to be held later.

During the camps, dozens of prisoners were also found to be suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease and were being treated at the jail hospital.

There are chances that these HIV infected prisoners might go into depression. Hence, the jail authorities have sought the help of counselors, said the prison official.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

AIDS and Pregnancy

AIDS and Pregnancy

The Acquired immune deficiency syndrome is brought about by the deadly human immunodeficiency virus. In the USA alone an estimate of 120,000 - 160,000 women are HIV- infected.

AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

Oral Health And AIDS

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade

Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade

Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall services, strip clubs, lap dancing, phone sex, child prostitution and sex tourism.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade HIV Symptom 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Work-related Injuries

Work-related Injuries

Find out causes, symptoms and how to prevent work-related injury. Work-related injury or illness ...

 Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper is an essential trace element in the body for maintaining good health. However, copper ...

 Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...