medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Ovarian Cancer’s Metastasis can be Treated with a New Therapeutic Target

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  January 5, 2018 at 5:15 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Metastasis in ovarian cancer can be treated with the inhibitors of a key cellular receptor, CXCR4. Even the most aggressive tumor cells propagation have great chances to be decreased with this new therapeutic target says the research team of the Molecular Signaling in Cancer group of the Oncobell program (Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute - IDIBELL) - proCURE Program (Catalan Institute of Oncology - ICO). The findings are published in Molecular Cancer Therapeutics .
Ovarian Cancer’s Metastasis can be Treated with a New Therapeutic Target
Ovarian Cancer’s Metastasis can be Treated with a New Therapeutic Target

The IDIBELL-ICO research team has succeeded in associating the expression of the CXCR4 receptor in ovarian tumor cells to their dissemination potential through the bloodstream. CXCR4 is a receptor involved in blood cell movement, which had previously been related to processes of dissemination in breast cancer.

In studies in orthotopic models, the researchers proved that administration of CXCR4 inhibitors in cancers where high expression of this receptor had previously been detected greatly decreased the propagation of the tumor cells at the blood level and within the peritoneum. At the same time, they have also observed that the genetic elimination of CXCR4 in cell culture gives rise to tumors with slower growth and a lower percentage of dissemination.

The diagnosis of ovarian cancer usually comes late; in 80% of cases, patients already show metastases or peritoneal disseminations that can affect vital organs of the digestive, circulatory or renal systems. On the other hand, although it is true that the combination of surgery and chemotherapy with platinum derivatives works very well, the percentage of recurrence of the disease at two years is 70%.

The IDIBELL-ICO scientists believe that studying the dissemination patterns of tumor cells is essential in order to understand and improve the prognosis of the disease. Their line of research focuses on identifying the molecules involved in this dissemination, which usually presents itself together with an abnormal buildup of fluid in the abdomen (ascites). "If we identify the factors that drive movement and implantation of tumor cells in new organs, we can try to block them in order to minimize the chances of metastasis; CXCR4 is not the only factor, but we have proved that it is one of them", says Dr. Agnès Figueras, first author of the study.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer affects both the ovaries and is referred to as the 'silent killer' as the symptoms go unnoticed until the disease advances.

New Blood Test to Detect Ovarian Cancer More Accurately

New Blood Test to Detect Ovarian Cancer More Accurately

Non-invasive diagnostic tool that measures circulating microRNAs to predict ovarian cancer shows more accurate results than ultrasound tests and CA-125.

Molecular Mechanisms of Ovarian Cancer Progression

Molecular Mechanisms of Ovarian Cancer Progression

Researchers were able to identify several lncRNAs that are linked to the disease,by evaluating the molecular changes that occur in large cohorts of ovarian cancer patients.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Ovarian Pain

Ovarian Pain

Ovarian pain is caused due to various conditions like ovarian cysts, ovarian tumors, endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory diseases, ovarian remnant syndrome and Mittelschmerz.

Premature Ovarian Failure

Premature Ovarian Failure

Premature menopause is ovarian failure which occurs 2 SD in years before a mean menopausal age and presents with amenorrhoea along with hormonal variations.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Ovarian Pain Premature Ovarian Failure Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma is a cancer of the fat cells in the body. It can occur anywhere in the body but most ...

 Erythroderma

Erythroderma

Erythroderma is a condition characterized by widespread reddening of the skin that occurs due to an ...

 Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick sinus syndrome is group of rhythm disturbances of the heart (arrhythmias) related to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...