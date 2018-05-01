Ovarian Cancer’s Metastasis can be Treated with a New Therapeutic Target

Font : A- A+



Metastasis in ovarian cancer can be treated with the inhibitors of a key cellular receptor, CXCR4. Even the most aggressive tumor cells propagation have great chances to be decreased with this new therapeutic target says the research team of the Molecular Signaling in Cancer group of the Oncobell program (Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute - IDIBELL) - proCURE Program (Catalan Institute of Oncology - ICO). The findings are published in Molecular Cancer Therapeutics .

Ovarian Cancer’s Metastasis can be Treated with a New Therapeutic Target



The IDIBELL-ICO research team has succeeded in associating the expression of the CXCR4 receptor in ovarian tumor cells to their dissemination potential through the bloodstream. CXCR4 is a receptor involved in blood cell movement, which had previously been related to processes of dissemination in breast cancer.



‘The use of inhibitors for CXCR4 receptor could be a therapeutic target for aggressive form of ovarian cancer.’ In studies in orthotopic models, the researchers proved that administration of CXCR4 inhibitors in cancers where high expression of this receptor had previously been detected greatly decreased the propagation of the tumor cells at the blood level and within the peritoneum. At the same time, they have also observed that the genetic elimination of CXCR4 in cell culture gives rise to tumors with slower growth and a lower percentage of dissemination.



The diagnosis of ovarian cancer usually comes late; in 80% of cases, patients already show metastases or peritoneal disseminations that can affect vital organs of the digestive, circulatory or renal systems. On the other hand, although it is true that the combination of surgery and chemotherapy with platinum derivatives works very well, the percentage of recurrence of the disease at two years is 70%.



The IDIBELL-ICO scientists believe that studying the dissemination patterns of tumor cells is essential in order to understand and improve the prognosis of the disease. Their line of research focuses on identifying the molecules involved in this dissemination, which usually presents itself together with an abnormal buildup of fluid in the abdomen (ascites). "If we identify the factors that drive movement and implantation of tumor cells in new organs, we can try to block them in order to minimize the chances of metastasis; CXCR4 is not the only factor, but we have proved that it is one of them", says Dr. Agnès Figueras, first author of the study.







Source: Eurekalert The IDIBELL-ICO research team has succeeded in associating the expression of the CXCR4 receptor in ovarian tumor cells to their dissemination potential through the bloodstream. CXCR4 is a receptor involved in blood cell movement, which had previously been related to processes of dissemination in breast cancer.In studies in orthotopic models, the researchers proved that administration of CXCR4 inhibitors in cancers where high expression of this receptor had previously been detected greatly decreased the propagation of the tumor cells at the blood level and within the peritoneum. At the same time, they have also observed that the genetic elimination of CXCR4 in cell culture gives rise to tumors with slower growth and a lower percentage of dissemination.The diagnosis of ovarian cancer usually comes late; in 80% of cases, patients already show metastases or peritoneal disseminations that can affect vital organs of the digestive, circulatory or renal systems. On the other hand, although it is true that the combination of surgery and chemotherapy with platinum derivatives works very well, the percentage of recurrence of the disease at two years is 70%.The IDIBELL-ICO scientists believe that studying the dissemination patterns of tumor cells is essential in order to understand and improve the prognosis of the disease. Their line of research focuses on identifying the molecules involved in this dissemination, which usually presents itself together with an abnormal buildup of fluid in the abdomen (ascites). "If we identify the factors that drive movement and implantation of tumor cells in new organs, we can try to block them in order to minimize the chances of metastasis; CXCR4 is not the only factor, but we have proved that it is one of them", says Dr. Agnès Figueras, first author of the study.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: