medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Ovarian Cancer in Women Linked To Mutations in Gene Passed on From Dad

by Julia Samuel on  February 16, 2018 at 2:40 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mutations passed from the X-chromosome of the father can increase the risk of ovarian cancer in daughters and prostate cancer in sons.
Ovarian Cancer in Women Linked To Mutations in Gene Passed on From Dad
Ovarian Cancer in Women Linked To Mutations in Gene Passed on From Dad

In earlier studies, researchers noticed that when a woman develops ovarian cancer, her sister faces a higher risk of also developing the disease than her mother, an observation they found difficult to explain.

Using the Familial Ovarian Cancer Registry, a donor-funded resource based at Roswell Park, the researchers collected information about pairs of granddaughters and grandmothers and sequenced portions of the X-chromosome from 186 women affected by cancer. They found that cases of ovarian cancer linked to genes inherited from the paternal grandmother had an earlier age-of-onset than cases linked to maternal genes, and were also associated with higher rates of prostate cancer in fathers and sons.

Additional sequencing led the researchers to identify a previously unknown mutation on the X-chromosome that may be associated with cases of ovarian cancer that develop more than 6 years earlier than average.

The study proposes that a gene on the X-chromosome may contribute to a woman's risk of developing ovarian cancer, independently of other known susceptibility genes, such as the BRCA genes.

Future studies will be needed, however, to confirm the identity and function of this gene. This observation suggests that there may be many cases of seemingly sporadic ovarian cancer that are actually inherited, and may lead to improved cancer screening and better genetic risk assessment.

"Our study may explain why we find families with multiple affected daughters: because a dad's chromosomes determine the sex of his children, all of his daughters have to carry the same X-chromosome genes," says Eng, an assistant professor of oncology in Roswell Park's Department of Biostatistics and Bioinformatics.

"What we have to do next is make sure we have the right gene by sequencing more families. This finding has sparked a lot of discussion within our group about how to find these X-linked families. It's an all-or-none kind of pattern: A family with three daughters who all have ovarian cancer is more likely to be driven by inherited X mutations than by BRCA mutations."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer affects both the ovaries and is referred to as the 'silent killer' as the symptoms go unnoticed until the disease advances.

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

Prostate Cancer

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Prostate Cancer Screening

Prostate Cancer Screening

PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) test and Digital Rectal Examination are two tests that allow detection of prostate cancer at early stages.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

McArdle Disease

McArdle Disease

McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It also known as McArdle syndrome or Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD-V).

Meigs Syndrome

Meigs Syndrome

Meigs'' syndrome is a medical condition with a triad of symptoms including benign ovarian tumor, ascites and pleural effusion. Meigs'' syndrome accounts for approximately 1% of all ovarian tumors.

Ovarian Pain

Ovarian Pain

Ovarian pain is caused due to various conditions like ovarian cysts, ovarian tumors, endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory diseases, ovarian remnant syndrome and Mittelschmerz.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Ovarian Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art McArdle Disease Weaver Syndrome Meigs Syndrome Ovarian Pain 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Unripe green papaya fruit is a rich source of important nutrients including vitamins, proteins, & ...

 Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie obsession or selfitis, an obsessive, uncontrollable urge to post self-taken photographs on ...

 Paranoia

Paranoia

Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...