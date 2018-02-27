medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Our Views on Old Age may Change as We Age

by Megha Ramaviswanathan on  February 27, 2018 at 11:19 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People's idea on old age may change as they age. A new study of more than a half-million Americans led by a Michigan State University scholar shows how skewed views of aging can be - particularly among the young. Young adults in their teens and early 20s think that turning 50 equates to hitting old age.
Our Views on Old Age may Change as We Age
Our Views on Old Age may Change as We Age

The findings come as people are living longer than ever; life expectancy in the U.S. was about 79 years in 2015 - up nearly nine years from 1965. But perception may not be keeping up with reality. Nearly 30,000 people in the study thought middle age starts at 30.

"I find it interesting that there's a ton of people who have skewed perceptions about aging - mostly young adults," said William Chopik, assistant professor of psychology and principal investigator of the research.

The study, published in Frontiers in Psychology, is the largest investigation to date of age perceptions, with 502,548 internet respondents ranging in age from 10 to 89.

A key finding: People's perception of old age changes as they age. Essentially, the older we get, the younger we feel.

"I think the most interesting finding of this study is that our perceptions of aging aren't static - they change as we change ourselves," Chopik said. "What you consider to be old changes as you become old yourself."

Part of this is understandable, he said. People view older adulthood as a negative experience and want to avoid it because it's painful to think of ourselves as old.

"But, of course, older adults actually have really enriching lives and some studies suggest that they're happier than young adults," Chopik noted.

Interestingly, when asked how long they wanted to live, the different age groups gave different answers. While kids and young adults wanted to live into their early 90s, that ideal age dropped among the 30- and 40-year age groups, hitting a low of about 88. But the ideal age started rising steadily starting with 50-year-olds and reached about 93 among 80-year-olds.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Directing the Course to Healthy Aging

Directing the Course to Healthy Aging

An understanding of the rise in the aging population over the years and the need for attention to improve their welfare.

Is It Possible To Assess Aging?

Is It Possible To Assess Aging?

There are various tests that can quantify the changes that occur in the body but none of them have a clear answer.

Human Brain Reorganizes as We Age

Human Brain Reorganizes as We Age

The aging brain maintains healthy cognitive function by increasing bilateral communication between distant brain regions

Positive Beliefs About Aging may Reduce Risk of Dementia

Positive Beliefs About Aging may Reduce Risk of Dementia

Positive attitudes about aging, positive age beliefs protect against dementia even among older adults with a high-risk gene.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Senior Health Facts 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper is an essential trace element in the body for maintaining good health. However, copper ...

 Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Home remedies such as baking soda, sugar, Epsom salt, black tea and castor oil exfoliate, soften ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...