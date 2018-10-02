Astrocytes, the star-like cells in the body, play a major role in stabilizing our respiratory rhythm, research at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke finds.

Our Speed of Breathing is Controlled by Star-like Cells

‘The present study indicates that astrocytes, the star-like cells in our body, are able to regulate respiratory rhythm when the body needs to maintain a constant and balanced rhythm (homeostatic adjustments) of breathing are critical to support our physiological and behavioral demands.’

The research team finds that. These were just two examples of changes in breathing caused by manipulating the way astrocytes communicate with neighboring cells."For decades we thought that breathing was exclusively controlled by neurons in the brain. Our results suggest that astrocytes actively help control the rhythm of breathing," said Jeffrey C. Smith, Ph.D., senior investigator at the NIH's National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) and a senior author of the study. "These results add to the growing body of evidence that is changing the way we think about astrocytes and how the brain works."Dr. Smith's lab investigates how breathing is controlled by the rhythmic firing of neurons in the preBötzinger complex, the brain's breathing center that his lab helped discover. For this study, his team worked with Alexander Gourine, Ph.D., professor at University College London (UCL), whose lab found that astrocytes in neighboring parts of the brain may regulate breathing by sensing changes in blood carbon dioxide levels.At least half of the brain is comprised of cells called glia and most of them are astrocytes. Recently scientists have shown that astrocytes may communicate like neurons by shooting off, or releasing, chemical messages, called transmitters, to neighboring cells.In this study, the research team tested the role of astrocytes in breathing by genetically modifying the ability of astrocytes in the preBötzinger complex to release transmitters. When they hushed the astrocytes in rats by reducing transmitter release, the rats breathed and sighed at a lower rate than normal. In contrast, if they made the astrocytes chattier by increasing transmission, the rats breathed at higher resting rates and sighed more often.The team also tested how silencing astrocytes affected the rats' responses to changes in oxygen and carbon dioxide levels. Although the rats' breathing rate increased when oxygen levels were lower or carbon dioxide levels higher, it was still lower than normal. Silencing astrocytes also decreased the rate at which the rats sighed under lower oxygen levels. Moreover, the rats became exhausted much earlier than normal. They could only run half the distance that normal rats could run on a treadmill before tiring out."The primary goal of breathing is the exchange of carbon dioxide and oxygen that is critical for life. Our results support the idea that," said Shahriar Sheikhbahaei, Ph.D., formerly a doctoral student at UCL and participant in the NIH Graduate Partnership Program, and the lead author of the study.Finally, the team showed that these"Our results expand our understanding of how the brain controls breathing under normal and disease conditions," said Dr. Smith. "We plan to follow this path to understand how astrocytes help control other aspects of breathing."The complete research is published in the journal