medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Our Speed of Breathing is Controlled by Star-like Cells

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  February 10, 2018 at 12:06 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Astrocytes, the star-like cells in the body, play a major role in stabilizing our respiratory rhythm, research at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke finds.
Our Speed of Breathing is Controlled by Star-like Cells
Our Speed of Breathing is Controlled by Star-like Cells

The research team finds that silencing astrocytes in the brain's breathing center caused rats to breathe at a lower rate and tire out on a treadmill earlier than normal. These were just two examples of changes in breathing caused by manipulating the way astrocytes communicate with neighboring cells.

"For decades we thought that breathing was exclusively controlled by neurons in the brain. Our results suggest that astrocytes actively help control the rhythm of breathing," said Jeffrey C. Smith, Ph.D., senior investigator at the NIH's National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) and a senior author of the study. "These results add to the growing body of evidence that is changing the way we think about astrocytes and how the brain works."

Dr. Smith's lab investigates how breathing is controlled by the rhythmic firing of neurons in the preBötzinger complex, the brain's breathing center that his lab helped discover. For this study, his team worked with Alexander Gourine, Ph.D., professor at University College London (UCL), whose lab found that astrocytes in neighboring parts of the brain may regulate breathing by sensing changes in blood carbon dioxide levels.

At least half of the brain is comprised of cells called glia and most of them are astrocytes. Recently scientists have shown that astrocytes may communicate like neurons by shooting off, or releasing, chemical messages, called transmitters, to neighboring cells.

In this study, the research team tested the role of astrocytes in breathing by genetically modifying the ability of astrocytes in the preBötzinger complex to release transmitters. When they hushed the astrocytes in rats by reducing transmitter release, the rats breathed and sighed at a lower rate than normal. In contrast, if they made the astrocytes chattier by increasing transmission, the rats breathed at higher resting rates and sighed more often.

The team also tested how silencing astrocytes affected the rats' responses to changes in oxygen and carbon dioxide levels. Although the rats' breathing rate increased when oxygen levels were lower or carbon dioxide levels higher, it was still lower than normal. Silencing astrocytes also decreased the rate at which the rats sighed under lower oxygen levels. Moreover, the rats became exhausted much earlier than normal. They could only run half the distance that normal rats could run on a treadmill before tiring out.

"The primary goal of breathing is the exchange of carbon dioxide and oxygen that is critical for life. Our results support the idea that astrocytes help the brain translate changes in these gases into breathing," said Shahriar Sheikhbahaei, Ph.D., formerly a doctoral student at UCL and participant in the NIH Graduate Partnership Program, and the lead author of the study.

Finally, the team showed that these astrocytes used adenosine triphosphate (ATP) to communicate with other cells in the brain. Inactivating released ATP reduced resting breathing rates and the frequency of sighs under normal and low oxygen levels.

"Our results expand our understanding of how the brain controls breathing under normal and disease conditions," said Dr. Smith. "We plan to follow this path to understand how astrocytes help control other aspects of breathing."

The complete research is published in the journal Nature Communications.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Essentials of Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Essentials of Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Cardiorespiratory fitness is the ability of the body's circulatory and respiratory systems to supply energy and oxygen during sustained physical activity.

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

ARDS is a lung condition where the patient suffers from sudden breathlessness, low blood oxygen levels and lung inflammation that could progress to respiratory failure.

Hypoxemia

Hypoxemia

Hypoxemia is defined as a condition where arterial oxygen tension is below 90 mmHg. It may lead to respiratory failure.

Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory diseases affect any part of the respiratory system. Some of the lung diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease can lead to respiratory failure.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Rapid Shallow Breathing Symptom Evaluation

Rapid Shallow Breathing Symptom Evaluation

Rapid shallow breathing / tachypnea is a condition wherein a person takes more breaths per minute than normal. Shallow breathing can be due to several conditions.

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Hyperventilation Rapid Shallow Breathing Symptom Evaluation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Food Intolerance

Food Intolerance

Food intolerance refers to an inability or difficulty in digesting certain foods resulting in ...

 Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person's immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home remedies ...

 Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...